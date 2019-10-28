Mississippi’s Largest School District, DeSoto County Schools, Implements Glimpse K12 Platform to Measure and Improve ROI On Academic Investments

/EIN News/ -- HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpse K12 , the only education technology company that analyzes school spending in the context of student outcomes, announced today that DeSoto County Schools - Mississippi’s largest school district - has implemented the Glimpse K12 platform to measure ROI on academic investments. DeSoto has more than 34,500 students across 42 schools.



Already in use in hundreds of schools, Glimpse K12’s Education Return on Investment (eROI) platform provides school districts with insight into how well they are aligning resources with students’ needs and how investments made in the classroom are yielding actual student results. For instance, Glimpse K12's platform can measure the impact that a certain curriculum package made on standardized testing grades.

“At our size, efficiency is a priority,” said Cory Uselton, Superintendent at DeSoto County Schools. “We actively address efficiency across the district in many ways, including consolidating district-level positions where possible to free up more resources for the classroom. Glimpse K12 will help us see at a macro level which academic investments are having the biggest impact on learning, so we can do more of what works and less of what doesn’t.”

“DeSoto is already doing so much to ensure the efficacy of its classroom spending, including hiring instructional coaches to help teachers leverage technology,” said Nicole Pezent, co-founder and CEO of Glimpse K12. “Glimpse will add hard data to the equation to help the district definitively measure and manage the impact of instructional investments. We’re excited to work with them.”

Glimpse K12 not only helps schools uncover ineffective spending, but also underutilized resources that would have a measurable impact on student achievement if they were used more widely. A 2019 Glimpse analysis of $2B in school spending across 275 schools determined that on average 67 percent of software licenses, 48 percent of professional development material, and 28 percent of printed material were going unused. In some schools, 90 percent of instructional software licenses were going unused.

About Glimpse K12

Glimpse K12 is the only education technology company that analyzes school spending in the context of student outcomes. Through its eROI (Education Return on Investment) platform, Glimpse provides school districts with insight into how well they are aligning resources with students’ needs and how investments made in the classroom are yielding actual student results. School districts across the country are working with Glimpse K12 to create optimized, performance-based budgets based on student achievement and maximize the impact of every dollar spent in the classroom. Glimpse K12 is funded by some of the most innovative ed tech investors including Y Combinator. Learn more at www.glimpsek12.com .

