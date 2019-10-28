Meet the New Workplace Printer Reinvented by HP

Transformative cloud platform with 50+ printer apps makes getting work done intuitive and simple; expands A3 portfolio with enhanced print mode for exceptional color

HP Workpath enables the creation of workflow apps for an HP Multi-Function Printer (MFP)

HP Command Center allows service providers to manage MFPs and deploy apps remotely

Expanded portfolio of A3 devices offer exceptional color and the world’s most secure printing 1

Security enhancements simplify fleet management for channel partners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced new printing innovations that enable today’s digital, mobile workforce to seamlessly integrate paper and digital workstreams. HP Workpath and HP Command Center allow HP partners and customers to create, manage and deploy applications that make arduous business processes — like submitting expense reports or digitally archiving records — easier and faster. In addition, HP expanded its portfolio of A3 devices and introduced new features to seamlessly ensure fleet security.

“The solutions we’re introducing today were built first and foremost with our customers in mind,” said Tuan Tran, Incoming President, Imaging, Printing and Solutions, HP Inc. “By reinventing the role of the printer in the workplace, we’re enabling today’s mobile and digital workforce with smarter and more integrated tools that allow them to get their work done securely and more efficiently, wherever and whenever.”

Create Printer Apps that Make Time-Intensive Tasks Fast and Easy

HP Workpath is a new cloud platform and developer ecosystem that enables print resellers, developers and customers to create applications that make business processes easier. Much like smartphones, HP partners can easily create new applications or access existing apps and install them directly onto the MFP. For example, workers can now:

Scan receipts and submit an expense report directly from a Concur app on the printer.

Scan a paper invoice directly into Sage Intacct on the printer, attach it to a purchase order and submit.

Scan a paper document and using an app on the printer, save it directly into a Microsoft Teams or Google Docs shared folder.

There are currently more than 300 HP Workpath developers and 50 applications available today including industry-specific apps for healthcare, education and government. HP expects to have approximately 70 apps by the beginning of 2020. With these new applications, HP’s Beta channel partners are already driving new business opportunities and winning new deals while delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Deploy and Manage Devices and Apps from Single Cloud-Based Platform

Today, the process for deploying MFP devices and software is labor-intensive, requiring IT personnel to manually configure each device onsite. HP Command Center is a cloud-based platform that allows service providers to manage MFPs and deploy HP Workpath applications remotely. It also gives partners the ability to diversify their offerings by finding, accessing, recommending, and subscribing to HP Workpath applications, thus delivering higher value solutions to their customers.

Expanded Portfolio of A3 Devices for Exceptional Print Quality and Brilliant Color

HP’s new Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP M776 and HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M856 Printer series deliver superb color output for marketing materials and professional documents. A new enhanced print mode provides a wider range of colors and an extra level of vividness and gloss for important proposals, brochures and other marketing materials. In addition, HP’s Custom Color Manager technology exactly matches color output of any document/device combination -- without expensive color matching systems.

HP is also introducing the HP Color LaserJet Managed E85055, a Managed version of the 800 series, which comes with a lower cost per page and features specifically designed to meet the needs of contractual service providers.

Security Enhancements Simplify Fleet Management

HP today announced security enhancements that simplify fleet security management for channel partners. Security Manager 3.4 with support for Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP) now provides access to a broader Certificate Authority portfolio and simplifies the process of issuing device certificates across a fleet. In addition, HP’s new Essential Security Policy integration within HP Smart Device Services (SDS) enables customers and channel partners to enhance security of the entire IT network.

Availability

HP Workpath is expected to be available to HP Premier Partners, developers and customers worldwide in November 2019.

HP Command Center is expected to be available to HP Premier Partners worldwide in November 2019.

HP’s expanded portfolio of A3 devices is expected to be available starting November 1, 2019.

HP’s enhanced security features are now available to HP channel partners. SCEP support for HP JetAdvantage Security Manager is expected to be available in December 2019.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

Disclaimers

1Based on HP review of 2018 published security features of competitive in-class printers. Only HP offers a combination of security features that can monitor to detect and automatically stop an attack then self-validate software integrity in a reboot. For a list of printers, visit hp.com/go/PrintersThatProtect. For more information: hp.com/go/printersecurityclaims.

©Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

