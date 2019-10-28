ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-Oct-19
|13,834
|230.70
|3,191,543.92
|22-Oct-19
|13,666
|233.53
|3,191,389.55
|23-Oct-19
|13,943
|228.91
|3,191,735.35
|24-Oct-19
|13,602
|234.64
|3,191,619.53
|25-Oct-19
|13,443
|237.42
|3,191,612.86
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
