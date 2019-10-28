Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Results
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)
|DATE:
|Monday, November 11 2019
|TIME:
|10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
|DIAL-IN #:
|877-291-4570 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN #:
|647-788-4919 (International)
AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE THIRD QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.
CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST
Click on following link to pre-register
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2122868-1/B45D561034994DDB03D869CABC7248AA
|DIGITIZED REPLAY
|DIAL-IN #:
|800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN #:
|416-621-4642 (International)
|ACCESS CODE:
|8595469
|SCHEDULE:
|November 11 @ 1h00 p.m. ending December 11 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.
THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE
MARKET OPENS, NOVEMBER 11, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
For further information, please contact:
Ross Marshall
LodeRock Advisors, Inc.
Tel : (416) 526-1563
