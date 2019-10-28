CloudJumper Expands Partnership with The 20 as Cloud IT Takes Center Stage

Relationship Focuses on CWMS Deployment and Orchestration of DaaS/WaaS Solutions as Demand for Cloud-Based IT Solutions Accelerate

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the company’s expanded partnership with MSP cooperative, The 20, this week in Dallas at The 20’s Vision conference . The enhanced relationship goes deeper and wider as the partnership now includes a heightened focus on Cloud Workspace® Management Suite software licensing to the organization’s network of managed service providers.

The 20 is a best-in-class group of like-minded MSPs that collectively exists to dominate the top 20% of the market. The organization leverages expertise and resources among a unified group to deliver a complete solution for clients. The 20 provides unified access to on-demand resources, including DaaS, WaaS and cloud-based applications, which have proven to successfully grow managed services using a single, duplicated model across multiple companies for proven, quantifiable results.

As part of this enhanced partnership, members of The 20 will leverage the Cloud Workspace® Management Suite to deliver Windows Virtual Desktops, cloud-based applications/workspaces and streaming app services to customers. The software platform enables powerful business-class IT services in the cloud for anytime, anywhere access with greater security and control. To grow adoption of CWMS, both companies will market full-day training sessions covering sales and technical enablement to expedite business development. These events will be delivered by CloudJumper in strategic geographic locations around the United States.

“As adoption of cloud-based IT solutions has accelerated over the past year, organizations are now in need of services that offer greater functionality, control and security, without sacrificing the user experience,” said Tim Conkle, CEO. “CloudJumper’s production-hardened platform helps us to drive the deployment of cloud-based IT as we spearhead the delivery of next-generation services to market.”

Cloud Workspace® eliminates the need to host components outside of Azure’s compute environment and simplifies user access by passing Azure Active Directory Domain Services credentials throughout the platform, using single sign-on to access applications based on user-defined policies for a better overall experience. Administrators have the ability to manage the entire technology stack, including server resources as the organization requires. For MSPs and ISVs, CloudJumper also integrates billing within the interface to streamline client management and administration.

“The 20 has been an important partner for CloudJumper since the beginning and the growth of this partnership is a testament to our mutual success,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “With significant developments in the market, such as the general availability of Windows Virtual Desktop, the value proposition of our two organizations has been amplified, paving the way for promising growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS and @The20MSP Expand Partnership as Cloud IT Takes Center Stage - https://tinyurl.com/y2zqtoyh #cloud

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

About The 20

The 20 ( www.the20.com ) is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability.

CloudJumper Agency Contact: Joe Austin The Ventana Group 512-531-9119 jaustin@theventanagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.