NV5 Recognized for Energy Efficiency Technology and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has received three awards for innovation, facility management technology, and collaborative partnership from the International Facility Management Association (IFMA). The awards were presented at the 2019 IFMA Asia Pacific Awards Ceremony, an annual event recognizing outstanding achievements in facility management.



Award of Excellence in Facility Management Technology

NV5 received the Excellence in Facility Management Technology Award for its innovative, data-driven approach to monitoring-based commissioning (MBCx) of buildings and systems to achieve optimum performance. NV5’s award, which is the first to a non-facility management firm, demonstrates the transformational potential of Enalytics, NV5’s proprietary MBCx platform.

Asia Pacific Innovation Award

NV5’s client MGM Cotai won the Asia Pacific Innovation Merit Award for its advanced building modeling application, which utilizes NV5’s Enalytics big-data analytics platform. This is the second year in a row that a NV5 project has won the Asia Pacific Innovation Award.

Award of Excellence in Collaborative Partnership

NV5, Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited, and Blue Sky Energy Efficiency (HK) Company Limited received the Award of Excellence in Collaborative Partnership for establishing the Energy Performance Contracting model, a sustainable financing model for facility managers to implement projects with energy savings.

“We are pleased to be recognized by the IFMA for NV5’s contribution to energy efficiency, making a positive impact on the environment and our clients’ bottom lines,” said Ben Heraud, Executive Vice President of NV5. “Our energy efficiency and monitoring-based commissioning services are a source of recurring revenue for NV5, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this growing field, domestically and abroad.”

“Our NV5 team in Asia has been privileged to work on many exciting facilities during design and operation, and it is an honor to be recognized for the work we have done to deliver innovative, energy-saving solutions for our clients,” said Gary Hui, Vice President of NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

