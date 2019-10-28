First Tactical Chosen for the UK Police National Tactical Uniform Tender

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tactical has been chosen for the National Tactical Uniform Tender. They will be supplying Tactical Shirts and Trousers predominantly procured for Armed Police Officers. The award was won by the First Tactical Defender series after being trialed alongside a number of other brands as part of the tending process. Provision of this range to Armed Officers further ensures that they have kit and equipment that is fit for purpose and appropriate for the environment that they operate in.



In addition to this recent UK Police award, the First Tactical Defender series has also been selected for use with other units and is proving to exceed expectations regarding fit, performance and comfort. The Defender Series was designed and built to handle any mission whilst maintaining the professional look needed when on patrol.

First Tactical, a Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. company

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group, Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

