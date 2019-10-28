UPDATE - Varonis at NetApp Insight 2019: Learn How to Defend Your Hybrid Cloud from New Attacker Exploits

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, will be exhibiting at NetApp Insight on October 28-30, 2019 in Las Vegas. Varonis invites attendees to booth #610 to see a product demo and learn about data-centric security for hybrid on-premises and cloud systems – including NetApp ONTAP Cloud Data Storage.



Varonis Highlights at NetApp Insight 2019:

Visit Varonis: During expo hours, visit booth #610 for a demo showing how NetApp and Varonis work together to protect data against ransomware and cyberattacks. Learn how Varonis analyzes access events with FPolicy to monitor and alert on suspicious activity.





During expo hours, visit for a demo showing how NetApp and Varonis work together to protect data against ransomware and cyberattacks. Learn how Varonis analyzes access events with FPolicy to monitor and alert on suspicious activity. Presentation : Watch a security analyst demonstrate how attackers bypass security controls like multifactor authentication, pivot from cloud to on-premises systems, and steal sensitive data. Learn what an attack looks like through the eyes of threat investigators and how to quickly detect and respond.



Session: How to Bypass MFA to Steal Data - An Attack & Investigation Review

Date: Monday, October 28 at 3:30-4:00 pm PT

Location: INSIGHT Central Theater





Additional Resources:

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit https://www.varonis.com .

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2019, had approximately 6,800 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

News Media Contacts: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Mia Damiano Merritt Group 703-390-1502 damiano@merrittgrp.com Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com



