Bhang Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQX: BHNGF), a global cannabis company with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, announced today that Jamie Pearson, Bhang’s COO, will assume the role of Interim President, replacing Tom Stein. Bhang thanks Mr. Stein for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.



Jamie has worked for Bhang for three years in multiple operational roles and is currently responsible for operational strategic planning, banking and finance, global licensee & vendor relationships, supply chain and personnel oversight. As the daughter of a cannabis cultivator, she has grown up in the cannabis industry and was recently selected as one of High Times Most Influential Women of Weed in 2018.

Prior to Bhang, Jamie founded and oversaw the day-to-day leadership, management and operations of successful real estate investment and management firms and owns a real estate portfolio that spans three countries. In 2015, she co-founded a celebrity cannabis agency, working with iconic artists such as Cypress Hill and Die Antwoord.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Bhang’s management team, I am very pleased to promote Jamie to Interim President,” said Scott Van Rixel, Bhang’s Chairman. “Jamie’s dedication to Bhang and execution of our CPG strategy over the last three years has helped us build some of the most-awarded brands in cannabis today. We are confident that Jamie’s industry depth, experience and leadership will help further advance Bhang’s strategic priorities in the U.S. and around the world."

The company also announces that Jeremy Applen, Bhang’s Chief Science Officer has resigned to focus on advancing social responsibility and consumer safety within the cannabis and hemp industries through his his position as Vice Chairman of the ASTM Committee D37 on cannabis and other affiliations. Jeremy has been a valued executive at Bhang, and we wish him well as he continues to shape future cannabis policy. His current responsibilities will be shared among the existing senior leadership team.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted global cannabis company with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com.

