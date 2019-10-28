Radient Technologies Inc. Announces AGM Results

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based ingredients, formulations and products, today announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting (“AGM”) held in Edmonton, Alberta, on October 25, 2019.



At the AGM, shareholders voted in favor of setting the number of directors at nine (9) and the following incumbent directors were re-elected: Denis Taschuk, Mike Cabigon, Harry Kaura, Steven Dauphin, Francesco Ferlaino, Dimitris Tzanis, Jan Petzel, Steven Splinter and Allan Cleiren. Further, shareholders approved the Company’s stock option plan, the Company’s Advanced Notice By-Law, the proposed amendment to the Restated Articles of the Company, and the re-appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

On April 17 th , 2019 Radient announced it had appointed Ms. Jocelyne F. Lafrenière and Mr. Yves Gougoux to its Board of Directors. The Company intends to add these two new members upon approval by Health Canada.

Following the AGM, the board of directors of Radient re-appointed Denis Taschuk as CEO and President, Prakash Hariharan as CFO, Mike Cabigon as COO, and Steven Splinter as CTO.

A total of 93,703,642 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 34.55% of the issued and outstanding Radient common shares. Radient would like to thank its shareholders for their participation and continued support.

Updated Website and Investor Materials:

On October 23rd, 2019 Radient updated its website content to better reflect its current and future business operations. This updated content is in line with the Company’s 2019 Annual Report, which was published in September. The Annual Report is located in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. Shareholders are invited to view this document as well as the presentation that was shown at the AGM at: www.radientinc.com/investors .

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary continuous-flow extraction and processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.

Investors please contact: William (Bill) Wasson, Senior VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations: wwasson@radientinc.com

Media/press please contact: Caitlin Cheadle, Director of Communications: ccheadle@radientinc.com

Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated addition of Ms. Jocelyne F. Lafrenière and Mr. Yves Gougoux to the Company’s Board of Directors upon receipt of Health Canada approval. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.