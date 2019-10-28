There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,724 in the last 365 days.

Amalgamated Bank Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019. 

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter of $13.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018
  • Core net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter of $13.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018
  • Deposit growth of $185.9 million, or 17.8% annualized, from $4.1 billion at June 30, 2019
  • Average deposit growth of $117.4 million, or 11.3% annualized, as compared to the second quarter of 2019
  • Loan growth of $176.3 million, or 21.4% annualized, as compared to June 30, 2019
  • Cost of deposits of 0.37%, as compared to 0.34% for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.25% for the third quarter of 2018
  • Net interest margin of 3.50%, compared to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.65% for the third quarter of 2018
  • Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 9.03%, 13.49%, and 14.55%, respectively, at September 30, 2019
  • First U.S. bank to endorse  United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Banking (UNPRB); Joined UNPRB Collective Commitment to Climate Action and Global Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials  Received the Small Cap Board Diversity Award by the National Association of Corporate Directors

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued growth of our franchise as we surpassed $5.0 billion in assets, a significant milestone for Amalgamated.  This growth was driven by continued strength in our average deposits which increased at an 11.3% annualized rate in the quarter, including $91.5 million growth in political deposits at period end as we continue to bank a majority of the candidates running for President.  We also delivered 21.4% annualized loan growth as our expansion into ‘sustainable’ lending continues to gain traction and the headwind from our decision to run off our indirect C&I portfolio abates.  Looking to the balance of the year, we are well positioned as our pipelines in alternative energy, C&I, CRE, and Multifamily are healthy.  Lastly, we have remained disciplined on costs, having reduced our forward looking expense base by approximately $2.4 million annually through the renegotiation of a major vendor contract and the closure of our Chelsea bank branch.  Expense control remains a priority of our management team as we strive to improve the Bank’s profitability.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $9.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.  The $3.8 million increase in net income for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018, was primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in non-interest expense due to the initial public offering of our stock in the third quarter of 2018, a $1.7 million increase in net interest income, and a $1.3 million decrease in provision expense due to a $1.7 million recovery in the quarter, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in income tax expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $12.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Core net income for the third quarter of 2019 exclude branch closure expenses, loss on the sale of securities, severance, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.  The year-over-year increase of $1.7 million, or 4.3%, was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $266.5 million, an increase in average securities of $164.2 million, and an increase in the yield on average securities of 17 basis points. These increases were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $48.4 million, an increase in average FHLB borrowings of $60.2 million, an increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 24 basis points, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings of 49 basis points. We also recognized $0.8 million of accretion income on acquired loans, adding seven basis points to our net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.50% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2019, and 3.65% in the third quarter of 2018.  The 16 basis point decrease in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a 20 basis point decrease in the yield on loans as the result of the indirect C&I portfolio run-off and lower market rates and due to higher rates on interest bearing deposits.

Provisions for loan losses totaled a release of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to an expense of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an expense of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.  The provision release in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by the recovery of $1.7 million related to one indirect C&I loan that had previously been charged-off, partially offset by $0.8 million in net charge-offs in C&I and by other factors. The provision for the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in loan balances, partially offset by a reduction in loss factors.

Non-interest income was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, and $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.  The $1.3 million increase in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in Trust Department and service charge fees as well as a lower losses on investment securities and no losses in the sale of other real estate owned in the third quarter of 2019.  The $0.1 million, or 1.5%, increase in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in Trust Department fees, partially offset by other factors.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $31.9 million, an increase of $0.9 million from $31.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $2.2 million from $34.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The $0.9 million increase in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter was due to higher expenses related to projects, such as SOX readiness and an increase in bonus pool for employees, partially offset by a reduction in the off balance sheet provision and FDIC assessment expense. 

The third quarter of 2019 included a provision for income tax expense of $4.9 million, compared to a provision of $3.9 million for second quarter of 2019, and provision of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.  Our effective tax rate was 27.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 26.1% and 25.8% for the same period in 2018 and the linked quarter respectively.

Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $3.5 billion, an increase of $176.3 million, or 21.4% annualized, compared to June 30, 2019, and an increase of $302.8 million, or 9.6%, as compared to $3.2 billion as of September 30, 2018.  Loan growth in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a $83.3 million increase in residential first lien and PACE loans, a $56.9 million increase in multifamily loans, and a $45.6 million increase in C&I loans.

Deposits at September 30, 2019 were $4.3 billion, an increase of $185.9 million, or 17.8% annualized, as compared to $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2019, and an increase of $289.6 million, or 7.2%, compared to $4.0 billion as of September 30, 2018. Deposits held by politically-active customers, such as campaigns, PACs and state and national party committees were $510.9 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $91.5 million, compared to $419.4 million as of June 30, 2019, and an increase of $113.1 million compared to $397.8 million, as of September 30, 2018.  Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 45.9% of average deposits and 45.4% of ending deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Results of Operations, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.2 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $28.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for same period in 2018.  The $6.5 million increase in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a $14.8 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $4.9 million increase in the provision for loan losses, a $2.7 million increase in income tax expense, and $1.4 million increase in non-interest expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $35.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $31.9 million or $0.97 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core net income for the first nine months of 2019 exclude branch closures, severance, loss on the sale of securities, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $124.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $14.8 million, or 13.6%, from the same period in 2018.  This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $292.8 million, an increase in average securities of $227.0 million, and an increase in the yield on average securities and FHLB stock of 36 basis points. These increases were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $280.6 million, an increase in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 15 basis points, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings of 81 basis points.

We had income tax expense of $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $9.8 million for the same period in 2018. The $2.7 million increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax earnings of $9.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Our effective tax rate was 26.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 25.4% for the same period in 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $5.0 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase of $344.3 million was driven primarily by a $256.4 million increase in loans, net, a $67.1 million increase in investment securities and the addition of a $53.3 million “Rights to use” asset as the result of adopting ASC 842 - leases in the first quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets totaled $71.6 million, or 1.42% of total assets at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million, compared with $73.9 million, or 1.50% of period end total assets at June 30, 2019.  The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 was primarily driven by a $13.9 million reduction in loans 90 days past due and accruing, partially offset by the addition of a $9.3 million accruing restructured loan due to the restructuring of one indirect C&I loan and the addition of a $3.7 million non-accruing restructured construction loan.

The allowance for loan losses increased $0.1 million to $33.7 million at September 30, 2019 from $33.6 million at June 30, 2019.  At September 30, 2019, the Bank had $71.0 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made, compared to $59.3 million of impaired loans at June 30, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $3.9 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 0.96% at September 30, 2019, 1.01% at June 30, 2019 and 1.14% at September 30, 2018.

Capital

As of September 30, 2019, our Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 9.03%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.49%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.55%, compared to 9.04%, 13.57%, and 14.67%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2018, our Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 8.94%, 12.95%, and 14.20%, respectively.  Stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2019 was $486.3 million, compared to $474.9 million at June 30, 2019.

Tangible book value (or tangible common equity) per share was $14.74 as of September 30, 2019 compared to $14.25 as of June 30, 2019 and $12.57 as of September 30, 2018. 

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Bank will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results today, October 28, 2019 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13695040. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 4, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Bank 

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of September 30, 2019, our total assets were $5.0 billion, total net loans were $3.5 billion, and total deposits were $4.3 billion. Additionally, as of September 30, 2019, the trust business held $32.0 billion in assets under custody and $12.6 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Tangible book value,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for 2019 versus certain periods in 2018 and to internally prepared projections.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance.  In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business that are excluded vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies. 

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.  We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to what we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Media Contact:
Kaye Verville
The Levinson Group
kaye@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com 
800-895-4172

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
       (Dollars in thousands, except for per share amount)

                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2019       2019       2018     2019       2018  
                                     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                    
Loans $ 35,768     $ 35,559     $ 33,788   $ 106,623     $ 95,284  
Securities   10,542       10,524       8,707     30,941       22,325  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   178       191       161     679       801  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   209       254       443     756       1,094  
                                     
Total interest and dividend income   46,697       46,528       43,099     138,999       119,504  
                                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                                    
Deposits   3,952       3,499       2,559     10,396       6,860  
Borrowed funds   988       1,173       498     4,216       3,104  
                                     
Total interest expense   4,940       4,672       3,057     14,612       9,964  
                                     
NET INTEREST INCOME   41,757       41,856       40,042     124,387       109,540  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   (558 )     2,127       791     3,755       (1,124 )
                                     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   42,315       39,729       39,251     120,632       110,664  
                                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                                    
Trust Department fees   4,888       4,508       4,698     14,117       13,983  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,222       2,068       2,225     6,161       5,995  
Bank-owned life insurance   415       408       434     1,243       1,237  
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net   (50 )     (377 )     -     (135 )     (110 )
Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net   -       (315 )     -     (564 )     (494 )
Other   184       57       190     603       153  
                                     
Total non-interest income   7,659       6,349       7,547     21,425       20,764  
                                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                                    
Compensation and employee benefits, net   17,765       16,992       17,044     52,187       49,259  
Occupancy and depreciation   4,298       4,145       4,172     12,714       12,234  
Professional fees   3,120       2,401       5,243     8,686       10,863  
Data processing   2,856       2,729       2,787     8,334       7,585  
Office maintenance and depreciation   934       830       796     2,651       2,669  
Amortization of intangible assets   344       298       406     1,031       580  
Advertising and promotion   684       692       1,075     1,998       2,583  
Other   1,885       2,915       2,530     6,735       7,206  
                                     
Total non-interest expense   31,886       31,002       34,053     94,336       92,979  
                                     
Income before income taxes   18,088       15,076       12,745     47,721       38,449  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,893       3,891       3,328     12,527       9,779  
                                     
Net income   13,195       11,185       9,417     35,194       28,670  
                                     
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   -       -       -     -       -  
                                     
Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 13,195     $ 11,185     $ 9,417   $ 35,194     $ 28,670  
                                     
Earnings per common share - basic (1) $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.30   $ 1.11     $ 0.96  
                                     
Earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.29   $ 1.09     $ 0.96  
                                     
(1) effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018                                    
                                     

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
      (Dollars in thousands)

       
  September 30,   December 31,
    2019       2018  
Assets (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 7,016     $ 10,510  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   64,223       70,335  
Total cash and cash equivalents   71,239       80,845  
Securities:      
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,212,456 and $1,188,710, respectively)   1,225,106       1,175,170  
Held-to-maturity (fair value of $22,396 and $4,105, respectively)   21,259       4,081  
       
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees)   3,500,724       3,247,831  
Allowance for loan losses   (33,697 )     (37,195 )
Loans receivable, net   3,467,027       3,210,636  
       
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   15,932       14,387  
Premises and equipment, net   18,912       21,654  
Bank-owned life insurance   80,309       79,149  
Right-of-use lease asset   49,848       -  
Deferred tax asset   32,482       39,697  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   20,008       21,039  
Other assets   27,647       38,831  
Total assets $ 5,029,769     $ 4,685,489  
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 4,322,379     $ 4,105,306  
Borrowed funds   127,775       92,875  
Operating leases   64,512       -  
Other liabilities   28,791       47,937  
Total liabilities   4,543,457       4,246,118  
       
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,633,691 and      
31,771,585 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   315       318  
Additional paid-in capital   307,157       308,678  
Retained earnings   171,684       142,231  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes   7,022       (11,990 )
Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity   486,178       439,237  
Noncontrolling interests   134       134  
Total stockholders' equity   486,312       439,371  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,029,769     $ 4,685,489  
       

Select Financial Data

    As of and for the Three
Months Ended		   As of and for the Nine
Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2019     2019     2018     2019     2018
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1)                    
Earnings per share                    
Basic   $ 0.41   $ 0.35   $ 0.30   $ 1.11   $ 0.96
Diluted     0.41     0.35     0.29     1.09     0.96
Core Earnings per share (non-GAAP)                    
Basic   $ 0.42   $ 0.36   $ 0.38   $ 1.12   $ 1.07
Diluted     0.41     0.36     0.38     1.10     1.06
Book value per common share     15.37     14.89     13.25     15.37     13.25
(excluding minority interest)                    
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)     14.74     14.25     12.57     14.74     12.57
Common shares outstanding     31,633,691     31,886,669     31,771,585     31,633,691     31,771,585
Weighted average common shares     31,809,083     31,824,930     31,771,585     31,802,004     29,895,897
outstanding, basic                    
Weighted average common shares     32,176,439     32,237,116     32,099,668     32,251,333     30,006,460
outstanding, diluted                    
                     
(1) Effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018                    
                     

Select Financial Data – Select Performance Metrics

    As of and for the Three   As of and for the Nine
    Months Ended   Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
                     
Selected Performance Metrics:                    
Return on average assets   1.05%   0.92%   0.82%   0.97%   0.89%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.06%   0.96%   1.05%   0.98%   0.98%
Return on average equity   10.86%   9.65%   8.96%   10.13%   10.07%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   11.43%   10.45%   12.17%   10.71%   11.64%
Loan yield   4.22%   4.42%   4.33%   4.36%   4.28%
Securities yield   3.28%   3.34%   3.11%   3.33%   2.97%
Deposit cost   0.37%   0.34%   0.25%   0.34%   0.25%
Net interest margin   3.50%   3.66%   3.65%   3.60%   3.55%
Efficiency ratio   64.53%   64.31%   71.56%   64.70%   71.36%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   64.26%   63.50%   64.02%   64.38%   68.11%
                     
                     
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.53%   0.49%   0.63%   0.53%   0.63%
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.42%   1.50%   1.25%   1.42%   1.25%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   183%   209%   180%   183%   180%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.96%   1.01%   1.14%   0.97%   1.14%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   -0.07%   0.01%   -0.03%   0.29%   -0.07%
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.03%   9.04%   8.94%   9.03%   8.94%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.49%   13.57%   12.95%   13.49%   12.95%
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.55%   14.67%   14.20%   14.55%   14.20%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.49%   13.57%   12.95%   13.49%   12.95%
                     

Loan Portfolio Composition

(In thousands)   At September 30, 2019   At June 30, 2019   At September 30, 2018
    Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans   Amount   % of total loans
Commercial portfolio:                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 469,882     13.5 %   $ 424,319     12.8 %   $ 585,279     18.3 %
Multifamily mortgages     982,667     28.1 %     925,747     27.9 %     956,307     30.0 %
Commercial real estate mortgages     441,612     12.6 %     453,393     13.7 %     429,616     13.4 %
Construction and land development mortgages     59,309     1.7 %     58,696     1.7 %     36,704     1.1 %
Total commercial portfolio     1,953,470     55.9 %     1,862,155     56.1 %     2,007,906     62.8 %
                                           
Retail portfolio:                                          
Residential 1-4 family (1st mortgage)     1,344,757     38.5 %     1,261,488     38.0 %     1,017,362     31.9 %
Residential 1-4 family (2nd mortgage)     24,859     0.7 %     25,174     0.8 %     28,588     0.9 %
Consumer and other     169,463     4.9 %     168,201     5.1 %     141,660     4.4 %
Total retail     1,539,079     44.1 %     1,454,863     43.9 %     1,187,610     37.2 %
Total loans     3,492,549     100.0 %     3,317,018     100.0 %     3,195,516     100.0 %
                                           
Net deferred loan origination fees (costs)     8,175           7,562           5,349      
Allowance for loan losses     (33,697 )         (33,630 )         (36,414 )    
Total loans, net   $ 3,467,027         $ 3,290,950         $ 3,164,451      
                                         
                                         

Net Interest Income Analysis

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
(In thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate
                                     
Interest earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 72,143   $ 209   1.15 %   $ 70,442   $ 254   1.45 %   $ 114,464   $ 443   1.54 %
Securities and FHLB stock     1,294,930     10,720   3.28 %     1,287,520     10,715   3.34 %     1,130,719     8,867   3.11 %
Loans held for sale     -     -   0.00 %     -     -   0.00 %     11,445     -   0.00 %
Total loans, net (1)     3,363,837     35,768   4.22 %     3,225,129     35,559   4.42 %     3,097,318     33,789   4.33 %
Total interest earning assets     4,730,910     46,697   3.92 %     4,583,091     46,528   4.07 %     4,353,946     43,099   3.93 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     6,985             6,838             19,623        
Other assets     228,076             264,046             202,593        
Total assets   $ 4,965,971           $ 4,853,975           $ 4,576,162        
                                                   
Interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 1,869,675   $ 2,478   0.53 %   $ 1,857,715   $ 1,962   0.42 %   $ 1,804,535   $ 1,416   0.31 %
Time deposits     417,591     1,474   1.40 %     486,652     1,537   1.27 %     434,352     1,143   1.04 %
Total deposits     2,287,266     3,952   0.69 %     2,344,367     3,499   0.60 %     2,238,887     2,559   0.45 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     166,363     987   2.35 %     190,501     1,166   2.46 %     106,131     498   1.86 %
Other Borrowings     163     1   2.43 %     1,099     7   2.56 %     -     -   0.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,453,792     4,940   0.80 %     2,535,967     4,672   0.74 %     2,345,018     3,057   0.52 %
Non interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand and transaction deposits     1,936,915             1,762,426             1,771,774        
Other liabilities     93,056             90,680             42,563        
Total liabilities     4,483,763             4,389,073             4,159,355        
Stockholders' equity     482,208             464,902             416,807        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 4,965,971           $ 4,853,975           $ 4,576,162        
                                     
Net interest income / interest rate spread       $ 41,757   3.12 %       $ 41,856   3.33 %       $ 40,042   3.41 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin   $ 2,277,118       3.50 %   $ 2,047,124       3.66 %   $ 2,008,928       3.65 %
                                     
Total Cost of Deposits           0.37 %           0.34 %           0.25 %
                                     
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses                            

Net Interest Income Analysis

    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
(In thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income /
Expense		   Yield /
Rate
                         
Interest earning assets:                        
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   $ 71,956   $ 756   1.40 %   $ 88,215   $ 1,095   1.66 %
Securities and FHLB stock     1,269,637     31,620   3.33 %     1,042,680     23,125   2.97 %
Loans held for sale     -     -   0.00 %     13,541     -   0.00 %
Total loans, net (1)     3,271,700     106,623   4.36 %     2,978,911     95,284   4.28 %
Total interest earning assets     4,613,293     138,999   4.03 %     4,123,347     119,504   3.87 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     7,926                 13,498            
Other assets     248,707                 186,518            
Total assets   $ 4,869,926               $ 4,323,363            
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   $ 1,868,218   $ 6,307   0.45 %   $ 1,628,503   $ 3,774   0.31 %
Time deposits     448,140     4,089   1.22 %     407,305     3,086   1.01 %
Total deposits     2,316,358     10,396   0.60 %     2,035,808     6,860   0.45 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     227,853     4,199   2.46 %     251,488     3,104   1.65 %
Other Borrowings     861     17   2.64 %     -     -   0.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,545,072     14,612   0.77 %     2,287,296     9,964   0.58 %
Non interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand and transaction deposits     1,767,232                 1,611,783            
Other liabilities     92,966                 43,499            
Total liabilities     4,405,270                 3,942,578            
Stockholders' equity     464,656                 380,785            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 4,869,926               $ 4,323,363            
                                     
Net interest income / interest rate spread         $ 124,387   3.26 %         $ 109,540   3.29 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin   $ 2,068,221         3.60 %   $ 1,836,051         3.55 %
                                     
Total Cost of Deposits               0.34 %               0.25 %
                                     
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses                                    
                                     

Deposit Portfolio Composition

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
           
Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,963,232   $ 1,908,741   $ 1,822,991
NOW accounts   235,933     216,834     184,503
Savings accounts   337,590     340,258     332,281
Money market deposit accounts   1,377,747     1,239,387     1,238,481
Time deposits   402,877     411,251     454,536
Brokered CD   5,000     19,991     -
  $ 4,322,379   $ 4,136,463   $ 4,032,792
           


    Three Months Ended
 		  Three Months Ended
 		  Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019
 		  June 30, 2019
 		  September 30, 2018
(In thousands)   Average
Balance		   Average Rate
Paid		   Average
Balance		   Average Rate
Paid		   Average
Balance		   Average Rate
Paid
                         
Demand and transaction deposits   $ 1,936,915   0.00 %   $ 1,762,426   0.00 %   $ 1,771,774   0.00 %
Savings accounts     338,383   0.23 %     339,166   0.22 %     327,098   0.17 %
Money market deposit accounts     1,303,766   0.62 %     1,298,033   0.47 %     1,286,940   0.32 %
NOW accounts     227,525   0.46 %     220,516   0.47 %     190,497   0.46 %
Time deposits     410,310   1.38 %     424,848   1.10 %     434,352   1.04 %
Brokered CD     7,281   2.76 %     61,804   2.45 %     -   0.00 %
Total deposits   $ 4,224,180   0.37 %   $ 4,106,793   0.34 %   $ 4,010,661   0.25 %
                                     

Asset Quality

  September 30,   June 30,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2019       2019       2018  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 36     $ 13,939     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans   8,874       9,893       8,379  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale   -       -       -  
Restructured loans - nonaccrual   9,495       6,221       15,482  
Restructured loans - accruing   52,555       43,277       34,457  
Other real estate owned   526       526       844  
Impaired securities   67       88       93  
Total nonperforming assets $ 71,553     $ 73,944     $ 59,255  
                       
Nonaccrual loans:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 3,089     $ 4,180     $ 12,153  
Multifamily   -       -       -  
Commercial real estate   3,693       3,832       4,112  
Construction and land development   3,702       -       -  
Total commercial portfolio   10,484       8,012       16,265  
                       
Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages   6,545       6,330       6,287  
Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages   888       1,267       1,299  
Consumer and other   452       505       10  
Total retail portfolio   7,885       8,102       7,596  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 18,369     $ 16,114     $ 23,861  
                       
                       
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.42 %     1.50 %     1.27 %
Nonaccrual assets to total assets   0.38 %     0.34 %     0.53 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.53 %     0.49 %     0.74 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   183 %     209 %     156 %
                       
Troubled debt restructurings:                      
TDRs included in nonaccrual loans $ 9,495     $ 6,221     $ 15,482  
TDRs in compliance with modified terms $ 52,555     $ 43,277     $ 34,457  
                       

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

      For the Three
 		  For the Nine
      Months Ended
 		  Months Ended
(in thousands)     September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
        2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                       
Core operating revenue                      
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 41,758     $ 41,856     $ 40,042     $ 124,387     $ 109,540  
Non interest income (GAAP)       7,659       6,349       7,547       21,425       20,764  
Add: Securities loss (gain)       50       377       -       135       112  
Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)     $ 49,467     $ 48,582     $ 47,589     $ 145,947     $ 130,416  
                       
Core non-interest expenses                      
Non-interest expense (GAAP)     $ 31,887     $ 31,002     $ 34,053     $ 94,337     $ 92,979  
Less: Prepayment fees on borrowings       -       -       (5 )     -       (8 )
Less: Branch closure expense(1)       (51 )     -       -       (51 )     -  
Less: Acquisition cost(2)       -       -       (148 )     -       (730 )
Less: Initial public offering and follow on cost (3)       -       -       (3,436 )     -       (3,436 )
Less: Severance (4)       (47 )     (154 )     -       (318 )     23  
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)     $ 31,789     $ 30,848     $ 30,464     $ 93,967     $ 88,828  
                       
Core Earnings                      
Net Income  (GAAP)     $ 13,195     $ 11,185     $ 9,417     $ 35,194     $ 28,670  
Add: Securities loss (gain)       50       377       -       135       112  
Add: Prepayment fees on borrowings       -       -       5       -       8  
Add: Branch closure expense(1)       51       -       -       51       -  
Add: Acquisition cost(2)       -       -       148       -       730  
Add: Initial public offering and follow on cost (3)       -       -       3,436       -       3,436  
Add: Severance (4)       47       154       -       318       (23 )
Less: Tax on notable items       (40 )     (137 )     (911 )     (132 )     (1,083 )
Core earnings (non-GAAP)     $ 13,303     $ 11,579     $ 12,095     $ 35,566     $ 31,850  
                       
Tangible common equity                      
Stockholders Equity (GAAP)     $ 486,312     $ 474,944     $ 421,028     $ 486,312     $ 421,028  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)       (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)       (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)       (7,072 )     (7,415 )     (8,491 )     (7,072 )     (8,491 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     $ 466,170     $ 454,459     $ 399,467     $ 466,170     $ 399,467  
                       
Average tangible common equity                      
Average Stockholders Equity (GAAP)     $ 482,208     $ 464,902     $ 416,808     $ 464,656     $ 380,786  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)       (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )     (134 )
Less: Preferred Stock (GAAP)       -       -       -       -       (3,681 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)       (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (13,933 )     (12,936 )     (6,899 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)       (7,240 )     (7,575 )     (8,402 )     (7,570 )     (4,140 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     $ 461,898     $ 444,257     $ 394,338     $ 444,015     $ 365,931  
                       
Core return on average assets                      
Core earnings (numerator) (non-GAAP)       13,303       11,579       12,095       35,566       31,850  
Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP)       4,965,971       4,853,975       4,576,162       4,869,926       4,323,363  
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)       1.06 %     0.96 %     1.05 %     0.98 %     0.98 %
                       
Core return on average tangible common equity                      
Core earnings (numerator) (non-GAAP)       13,303       11,579       12,095       35,566       31,850  
Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (non-GAAP)       461,898       444,257       394,338       444,015       365,931  
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)       11.43 %     10.45 %     12.17 %     10.71 %     11.64 %
                       
Core efficiency ratio                      
Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP)       31,789       30,848       30,464       93,967       88,828  
Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP)       49,467       48,582       47,589       145,947       130,416  
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)       64.26 %     63.50 %     64.02 %     64.38 %     68.11 %
                       
(1) Occupancy and severance expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization                
(2) Expense related to New Resource Bank acquisition                      
(3) Costs related to initial public offering in August 2018                      
(4) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated                      

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.