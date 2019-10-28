Amalgamated Bank Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income for the quarter of $13.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter of $13.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018

Deposit growth of $185.9 million, or 17.8% annualized, from $4.1 billion at June 30, 2019

Average deposit growth of $117.4 million, or 11.3% annualized, as compared to the second quarter of 2019

Loan growth of $176.3 million, or 21.4% annualized, as compared to June 30, 2019

Cost of deposits of 0.37%, as compared to 0.34% for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.25% for the third quarter of 2018

Net interest margin of 3.50%, compared to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.65% for the third quarter of 2018

Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 9.03%, 13.49%, and 14.55%, respectively, at September 30, 2019

First U.S. bank to endorse United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Banking (UNPRB); Joined UNPRB Collective Commitment to Climate Action and Global Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials Received the Small Cap Board Diversity Award by the National Association of Corporate Directors

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued growth of our franchise as we surpassed $5.0 billion in assets, a significant milestone for Amalgamated. This growth was driven by continued strength in our average deposits which increased at an 11.3% annualized rate in the quarter, including $91.5 million growth in political deposits at period end as we continue to bank a majority of the candidates running for President. We also delivered 21.4% annualized loan growth as our expansion into ‘sustainable’ lending continues to gain traction and the headwind from our decision to run off our indirect C&I portfolio abates. Looking to the balance of the year, we are well positioned as our pipelines in alternative energy, C&I, CRE, and Multifamily are healthy. Lastly, we have remained disciplined on costs, having reduced our forward looking expense base by approximately $2.4 million annually through the renegotiation of a major vendor contract and the closure of our Chelsea bank branch. Expense control remains a priority of our management team as we strive to improve the Bank’s profitability.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $9.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. The $3.8 million increase in net income for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018, was primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in non-interest expense due to the initial public offering of our stock in the third quarter of 2018, a $1.7 million increase in net interest income, and a $1.3 million decrease in provision expense due to a $1.7 million recovery in the quarter, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in income tax expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $12.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Core net income for the third quarter of 2019 exclude branch closure expenses, loss on the sale of securities, severance, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase of $1.7 million, or 4.3%, was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $266.5 million, an increase in average securities of $164.2 million, and an increase in the yield on average securities of 17 basis points. These increases were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $48.4 million, an increase in average FHLB borrowings of $60.2 million, an increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 24 basis points, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings of 49 basis points. We also recognized $0.8 million of accretion income on acquired loans, adding seven basis points to our net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.50% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2019, and 3.65% in the third quarter of 2018. The 16 basis point decrease in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a 20 basis point decrease in the yield on loans as the result of the indirect C&I portfolio run-off and lower market rates and due to higher rates on interest bearing deposits.

Provisions for loan losses totaled a release of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to an expense of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an expense of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The provision release in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by the recovery of $1.7 million related to one indirect C&I loan that had previously been charged-off, partially offset by $0.8 million in net charge-offs in C&I and by other factors. The provision for the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in loan balances, partially offset by a reduction in loss factors.

Non-interest income was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, and $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. The $1.3 million increase in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in Trust Department and service charge fees as well as a lower losses on investment securities and no losses in the sale of other real estate owned in the third quarter of 2019. The $0.1 million, or 1.5%, increase in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in Trust Department fees, partially offset by other factors.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $31.9 million, an increase of $0.9 million from $31.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $2.2 million from $34.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The $0.9 million increase in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter was due to higher expenses related to projects, such as SOX readiness and an increase in bonus pool for employees, partially offset by a reduction in the off balance sheet provision and FDIC assessment expense.

The third quarter of 2019 included a provision for income tax expense of $4.9 million, compared to a provision of $3.9 million for second quarter of 2019, and provision of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Our effective tax rate was 27.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 26.1% and 25.8% for the same period in 2018 and the linked quarter respectively.

Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $3.5 billion, an increase of $176.3 million, or 21.4% annualized, compared to June 30, 2019, and an increase of $302.8 million, or 9.6%, as compared to $3.2 billion as of September 30, 2018. Loan growth in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a $83.3 million increase in residential first lien and PACE loans, a $56.9 million increase in multifamily loans, and a $45.6 million increase in C&I loans.

Deposits at September 30, 2019 were $4.3 billion, an increase of $185.9 million, or 17.8% annualized, as compared to $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2019, and an increase of $289.6 million, or 7.2%, compared to $4.0 billion as of September 30, 2018. Deposits held by politically-active customers, such as campaigns, PACs and state and national party committees were $510.9 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $91.5 million, compared to $419.4 million as of June 30, 2019, and an increase of $113.1 million compared to $397.8 million, as of September 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 45.9% of average deposits and 45.4% of ending deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Results of Operations, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.2 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $28.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for same period in 2018. The $6.5 million increase in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a $14.8 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $4.9 million increase in the provision for loan losses, a $2.7 million increase in income tax expense, and $1.4 million increase in non-interest expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $35.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $31.9 million or $0.97 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core net income for the first nine months of 2019 exclude branch closures, severance, loss on the sale of securities, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $124.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $14.8 million, or 13.6%, from the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans of $292.8 million, an increase in average securities of $227.0 million, and an increase in the yield on average securities and FHLB stock of 36 basis points. These increases were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $280.6 million, an increase in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits of 15 basis points, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings of 81 basis points.

We had income tax expense of $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $9.8 million for the same period in 2018. The $2.7 million increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax earnings of $9.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Our effective tax rate was 26.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 25.4% for the same period in 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $5.0 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase of $344.3 million was driven primarily by a $256.4 million increase in loans, net, a $67.1 million increase in investment securities and the addition of a $53.3 million “Rights to use” asset as the result of adopting ASC 842 - leases in the first quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets totaled $71.6 million, or 1.42% of total assets at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million, compared with $73.9 million, or 1.50% of period end total assets at June 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 was primarily driven by a $13.9 million reduction in loans 90 days past due and accruing, partially offset by the addition of a $9.3 million accruing restructured loan due to the restructuring of one indirect C&I loan and the addition of a $3.7 million non-accruing restructured construction loan.

The allowance for loan losses increased $0.1 million to $33.7 million at September 30, 2019 from $33.6 million at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the Bank had $71.0 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made, compared to $59.3 million of impaired loans at June 30, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $3.9 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 0.96% at September 30, 2019, 1.01% at June 30, 2019 and 1.14% at September 30, 2018.

Capital

As of September 30, 2019, our Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 9.03%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.49%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.55%, compared to 9.04%, 13.57%, and 14.67%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2018, our Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 8.94%, 12.95%, and 14.20%, respectively. Stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2019 was $486.3 million, compared to $474.9 million at June 30, 2019.

Tangible book value (or tangible common equity) per share was $14.74 as of September 30, 2019 compared to $14.25 as of June 30, 2019 and $12.57 as of September 30, 2018.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Bank will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results today, October 28, 2019 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13695040. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 4, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of September 30, 2019, our total assets were $5.0 billion, total net loans were $3.5 billion, and total deposits were $4.3 billion. Additionally, as of September 30, 2019, the trust business held $32.0 billion in assets under custody and $12.6 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Tangible book value,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for 2019 versus certain periods in 2018 and to internally prepared projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business that are excluded vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to what we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Media Contact:

Kaye Verville

The Levinson Group

kaye@mollylevinson.com

202-244-1785

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amount)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 35,768 $ 35,559 $ 33,788 $ 106,623 $ 95,284 Securities 10,542 10,524 8,707 30,941 22,325 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 178 191 161 679 801 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 209 254 443 756 1,094 Total interest and dividend income 46,697 46,528 43,099 138,999 119,504 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,952 3,499 2,559 10,396 6,860 Borrowed funds 988 1,173 498 4,216 3,104 Total interest expense 4,940 4,672 3,057 14,612 9,964 NET INTEREST INCOME 41,757 41,856 40,042 124,387 109,540 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (558 ) 2,127 791 3,755 (1,124 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,315 39,729 39,251 120,632 110,664 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 4,888 4,508 4,698 14,117 13,983 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,222 2,068 2,225 6,161 5,995 Bank-owned life insurance 415 408 434 1,243 1,237 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net (50 ) (377 ) - (135 ) (110 ) Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net - (315 ) - (564 ) (494 ) Other 184 57 190 603 153 Total non-interest income 7,659 6,349 7,547 21,425 20,764 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits, net 17,765 16,992 17,044 52,187 49,259 Occupancy and depreciation 4,298 4,145 4,172 12,714 12,234 Professional fees 3,120 2,401 5,243 8,686 10,863 Data processing 2,856 2,729 2,787 8,334 7,585 Office maintenance and depreciation 934 830 796 2,651 2,669 Amortization of intangible assets 344 298 406 1,031 580 Advertising and promotion 684 692 1,075 1,998 2,583 Other 1,885 2,915 2,530 6,735 7,206 Total non-interest expense 31,886 31,002 34,053 94,336 92,979 Income before income taxes 18,088 15,076 12,745 47,721 38,449 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,893 3,891 3,328 12,527 9,779 Net income 13,195 11,185 9,417 35,194 28,670 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 13,195 $ 11,185 $ 9,417 $ 35,194 $ 28,670 Earnings per common share - basic (1) $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.11 $ 0.96 Earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 1.09 $ 0.96 (1) effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition ( Unaudited )

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 7,016 $ 10,510 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 64,223 70,335 Total cash and cash equivalents 71,239 80,845 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,212,456 and $1,188,710, respectively) 1,225,106 1,175,170 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $22,396 and $4,105, respectively) 21,259 4,081 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,500,724 3,247,831 Allowance for loan losses (33,697 ) (37,195 ) Loans receivable, net 3,467,027 3,210,636 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 15,932 14,387 Premises and equipment, net 18,912 21,654 Bank-owned life insurance 80,309 79,149 Right-of-use lease asset 49,848 - Deferred tax asset 32,482 39,697 Goodwill and other intangible assets 20,008 21,039 Other assets 27,647 38,831 Total assets $ 5,029,769 $ 4,685,489 Liabilities Deposits $ 4,322,379 $ 4,105,306 Borrowed funds 127,775 92,875 Operating leases 64,512 - Other liabilities 28,791 47,937 Total liabilities 4,543,457 4,246,118 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,633,691 and 31,771,585 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 315 318 Additional paid-in capital 307,157 308,678 Retained earnings 171,684 142,231 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 7,022 (11,990 ) Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity 486,178 439,237 Noncontrolling interests 134 134 Total stockholders' equity 486,312 439,371 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,029,769 $ 4,685,489

Select Financial Data

As of and for the Three

Months Ended As of and for the Nine

Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.11 $ 0.96 Diluted 0.41 0.35 0.29 1.09 0.96 Core Earnings per share (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 1.12 $ 1.07 Diluted 0.41 0.36 0.38 1.10 1.06 Book value per common share 15.37 14.89 13.25 15.37 13.25 (excluding minority interest) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 14.74 14.25 12.57 14.74 12.57 Common shares outstanding 31,633,691 31,886,669 31,771,585 31,633,691 31,771,585 Weighted average common shares 31,809,083 31,824,930 31,771,585 31,802,004 29,895,897 outstanding, basic Weighted average common shares 32,176,439 32,237,116 32,099,668 32,251,333 30,006,460 outstanding, diluted (1) Effected for stock split that occurred on July 27, 2018

Select Financial Data – Select Performance Metrics

As of and for the Three As of and for the Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 1.05% 0.92% 0.82% 0.97% 0.89% Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.06% 0.96% 1.05% 0.98% 0.98% Return on average equity 10.86% 9.65% 8.96% 10.13% 10.07% Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.43% 10.45% 12.17% 10.71% 11.64% Loan yield 4.22% 4.42% 4.33% 4.36% 4.28% Securities yield 3.28% 3.34% 3.11% 3.33% 2.97% Deposit cost 0.37% 0.34% 0.25% 0.34% 0.25% Net interest margin 3.50% 3.66% 3.65% 3.60% 3.55% Efficiency ratio 64.53% 64.31% 71.56% 64.70% 71.36% Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.26% 63.50% 64.02% 64.38% 68.11% Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.53% 0.49% 0.63% 0.53% 0.63% Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.42% 1.50% 1.25% 1.42% 1.25% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 183% 209% 180% 183% 180% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96% 1.01% 1.14% 0.97% 1.14% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.07% 0.01% -0.03% 0.29% -0.07% Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.03% 9.04% 8.94% 9.03% 8.94% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.49% 13.57% 12.95% 13.49% 12.95% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.55% 14.67% 14.20% 14.55% 14.20% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.49% 13.57% 12.95% 13.49% 12.95%

L oan Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At September 30, 2019 At June 30, 2019 At September 30, 2018 Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 469,882 13.5 % $ 424,319 12.8 % $ 585,279 18.3 % Multifamily mortgages 982,667 28.1 % 925,747 27.9 % 956,307 30.0 % Commercial real estate mortgages 441,612 12.6 % 453,393 13.7 % 429,616 13.4 % Construction and land development mortgages 59,309 1.7 % 58,696 1.7 % 36,704 1.1 % Total commercial portfolio 1,953,470 55.9 % 1,862,155 56.1 % 2,007,906 62.8 % Retail portfolio: Residential 1-4 family (1st mortgage) 1,344,757 38.5 % 1,261,488 38.0 % 1,017,362 31.9 % Residential 1-4 family (2nd mortgage) 24,859 0.7 % 25,174 0.8 % 28,588 0.9 % Consumer and other 169,463 4.9 % 168,201 5.1 % 141,660 4.4 % Total retail 1,539,079 44.1 % 1,454,863 43.9 % 1,187,610 37.2 % Total loans 3,492,549 100.0 % 3,317,018 100.0 % 3,195,516 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination fees (costs) 8,175 7,562 5,349 Allowance for loan losses (33,697 ) (33,630 ) (36,414 ) Total loans, net $ 3,467,027 $ 3,290,950 $ 3,164,451

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 72,143 $ 209 1.15 % $ 70,442 $ 254 1.45 % $ 114,464 $ 443 1.54 % Securities and FHLB stock 1,294,930 10,720 3.28 % 1,287,520 10,715 3.34 % 1,130,719 8,867 3.11 % Loans held for sale - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 11,445 - 0.00 % Total loans, net (1) 3,363,837 35,768 4.22 % 3,225,129 35,559 4.42 % 3,097,318 33,789 4.33 % Total interest earning assets 4,730,910 46,697 3.92 % 4,583,091 46,528 4.07 % 4,353,946 43,099 3.93 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 6,985 6,838 19,623 Other assets 228,076 264,046 202,593 Total assets $ 4,965,971 $ 4,853,975 $ 4,576,162 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,869,675 $ 2,478 0.53 % $ 1,857,715 $ 1,962 0.42 % $ 1,804,535 $ 1,416 0.31 % Time deposits 417,591 1,474 1.40 % 486,652 1,537 1.27 % 434,352 1,143 1.04 % Total deposits 2,287,266 3,952 0.69 % 2,344,367 3,499 0.60 % 2,238,887 2,559 0.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 166,363 987 2.35 % 190,501 1,166 2.46 % 106,131 498 1.86 % Other Borrowings 163 1 2.43 % 1,099 7 2.56 % - - 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,453,792 4,940 0.80 % 2,535,967 4,672 0.74 % 2,345,018 3,057 0.52 % Non interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 1,936,915 1,762,426 1,771,774 Other liabilities 93,056 90,680 42,563 Total liabilities 4,483,763 4,389,073 4,159,355 Stockholders' equity 482,208 464,902 416,807 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,965,971 $ 4,853,975 $ 4,576,162 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 41,757 3.12 % $ 41,856 3.33 % $ 40,042 3.41 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 2,277,118 3.50 % $ 2,047,124 3.66 % $ 2,008,928 3.65 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.25 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

Net Interest Income Analysis

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 71,956 $ 756 1.40 % $ 88,215 $ 1,095 1.66 % Securities and FHLB stock 1,269,637 31,620 3.33 % 1,042,680 23,125 2.97 % Loans held for sale - - 0.00 % 13,541 - 0.00 % Total loans, net (1) 3,271,700 106,623 4.36 % 2,978,911 95,284 4.28 % Total interest earning assets 4,613,293 138,999 4.03 % 4,123,347 119,504 3.87 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,926 13,498 Other assets 248,707 186,518 Total assets $ 4,869,926 $ 4,323,363 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,868,218 $ 6,307 0.45 % $ 1,628,503 $ 3,774 0.31 % Time deposits 448,140 4,089 1.22 % 407,305 3,086 1.01 % Total deposits 2,316,358 10,396 0.60 % 2,035,808 6,860 0.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 227,853 4,199 2.46 % 251,488 3,104 1.65 % Other Borrowings 861 17 2.64 % - - 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,545,072 14,612 0.77 % 2,287,296 9,964 0.58 % Non interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 1,767,232 1,611,783 Other liabilities 92,966 43,499 Total liabilities 4,405,270 3,942,578 Stockholders' equity 464,656 380,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,869,926 $ 4,323,363 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 124,387 3.26 % $ 109,540 3.29 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 2,068,221 3.60 % $ 1,836,051 3.55 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.34 % 0.25 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

Deposit Portfolio Composition



Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,963,232 $ 1,908,741 $ 1,822,991 NOW accounts 235,933 216,834 184,503 Savings accounts 337,590 340,258 332,281 Money market deposit accounts 1,377,747 1,239,387 1,238,481 Time deposits 402,877 411,251 454,536 Brokered CD 5,000 19,991 - $ 4,322,379 $ 4,136,463 $ 4,032,792





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

(In thousands) Average

Balance Average Rate

Paid Average

Balance Average Rate

Paid Average

Balance Average Rate

Paid Demand and transaction deposits $ 1,936,915 0.00 % $ 1,762,426 0.00 % $ 1,771,774 0.00 % Savings accounts 338,383 0.23 % 339,166 0.22 % 327,098 0.17 % Money market deposit accounts 1,303,766 0.62 % 1,298,033 0.47 % 1,286,940 0.32 % NOW accounts 227,525 0.46 % 220,516 0.47 % 190,497 0.46 % Time deposits 410,310 1.38 % 424,848 1.10 % 434,352 1.04 % Brokered CD 7,281 2.76 % 61,804 2.45 % - 0.00 % Total deposits $ 4,224,180 0.37 % $ 4,106,793 0.34 % $ 4,010,661 0.25 %

Asset Quality

September 30, June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 36 $ 13,939 $ - Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 8,874 9,893 8,379 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - - - Restructured loans - nonaccrual 9,495 6,221 15,482 Restructured loans - accruing 52,555 43,277 34,457 Other real estate owned 526 526 844 Impaired securities 67 88 93 Total nonperforming assets $ 71,553 $ 73,944 $ 59,255 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 3,089 $ 4,180 $ 12,153 Multifamily - - - Commercial real estate 3,693 3,832 4,112 Construction and land development 3,702 - - Total commercial portfolio 10,484 8,012 16,265 Residential 1-4 family 1st mortgages 6,545 6,330 6,287 Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages 888 1,267 1,299 Consumer and other 452 505 10 Total retail portfolio 7,885 8,102 7,596 Total nonaccrual loans $ 18,369 $ 16,114 $ 23,861 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.42 % 1.50 % 1.27 % Nonaccrual assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.74 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 183 % 209 % 156 % Troubled debt restructurings: TDRs included in nonaccrual loans $ 9,495 $ 6,221 $ 15,482 TDRs in compliance with modified terms $ 52,555 $ 43,277 $ 34,457

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three

For the Nine Months Ended

Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core operating revenue Net interest income (GAAP) $ 41,758 $ 41,856 $ 40,042 $ 124,387 $ 109,540 Non interest income (GAAP) 7,659 6,349 7,547 21,425 20,764 Add: Securities loss (gain) 50 377 - 135 112 Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 49,467 $ 48,582 $ 47,589 $ 145,947 $ 130,416 Core non-interest expenses Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 31,887 $ 31,002 $ 34,053 $ 94,337 $ 92,979 Less: Prepayment fees on borrowings - - (5 ) - (8 ) Less: Branch closure expense(1) (51 ) - - (51 ) - Less: Acquisition cost(2) - - (148 ) - (730 ) Less: Initial public offering and follow on cost (3) - - (3,436 ) - (3,436 ) Less: Severance (4) (47 ) (154 ) - (318 ) 23 Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,789 $ 30,848 $ 30,464 $ 93,967 $ 88,828 Core Earnings Net Income (GAAP) $ 13,195 $ 11,185 $ 9,417 $ 35,194 $ 28,670 Add: Securities loss (gain) 50 377 - 135 112 Add: Prepayment fees on borrowings - - 5 - 8 Add: Branch closure expense(1) 51 - - 51 - Add: Acquisition cost(2) - - 148 - 730 Add: Initial public offering and follow on cost (3) - - 3,436 - 3,436 Add: Severance (4) 47 154 - 318 (23 ) Less: Tax on notable items (40 ) (137 ) (911 ) (132 ) (1,083 ) Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 13,303 $ 11,579 $ 12,095 $ 35,566 $ 31,850 Tangible common equity Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 486,312 $ 474,944 $ 421,028 $ 486,312 $ 421,028 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (7,072 ) (7,415 ) (8,491 ) (7,072 ) (8,491 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 466,170 $ 454,459 $ 399,467 $ 466,170 $ 399,467 Average tangible common equity Average Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 482,208 $ 464,902 $ 416,808 $ 464,656 $ 380,786 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Preferred Stock (GAAP) - - - - (3,681 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (13,933 ) (12,936 ) (6,899 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (7,240 ) (7,575 ) (8,402 ) (7,570 ) (4,140 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 461,898 $ 444,257 $ 394,338 $ 444,015 $ 365,931 Core return on average assets Core earnings (numerator) (non-GAAP) 13,303 11,579 12,095 35,566 31,850 Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP) 4,965,971 4,853,975 4,576,162 4,869,926 4,323,363 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.05 % 0.98 % 0.98 % Core return on average tangible common equity Core earnings (numerator) (non-GAAP) 13,303 11,579 12,095 35,566 31,850 Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (non-GAAP) 461,898 444,257 394,338 444,015 365,931 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.43 % 10.45 % 12.17 % 10.71 % 11.64 % Core efficiency ratio Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP) 31,789 30,848 30,464 93,967 88,828 Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP) 49,467 48,582 47,589 145,947 130,416 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.26 % 63.50 % 64.02 % 64.38 % 68.11 % (1) Occupancy and severance expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization (2) Expense related to New Resource Bank acquisition (3) Costs related to initial public offering in August 2018 (4) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated



