Tokenomica Announced the Start of a Public ETO

Tokenomica Announces Start of a Public ETO

Tokenomica — the all-in-one financial platform for automated issuance, offering and trading of tokenized assets.

Unlike our competitors, we would like to provide the opportunity for retail investors to grow together with us.” — Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO.

TRIQ TAZ-ZWEJT, SAN GWANN, MALTA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invest in the first all-in-one platform for tokenized assets at a pre-sale round until the 15th of December.

Tokenomica — the all-in-one financial platform for automated issuance, offering and trading of tokenized assets — has announced the launch of its fundraising campaign.

The platform is going to offer 2% of tokenized equity to raise 100 BTC in 2 rounds with the minimum investment amount of 0.01 BTC.

Tokenomica’s expected valuation growth is based on new partnerships, such as the tokenization of Eurobonds worth $10 million for one of the major bond issuers in Europe.

The pre-sale round starts on October 28th. Collected funds will be used for the further development of the product and marketing activities. The purpose of Tokenomica’s pre-sale round is to ascertain community interest for the platform and obtain pre-seed funds for the marketing strategy plan.

“As we are currently witnessing high interest among institutional investors for platforms specializing in tokenized assets, we don’t want to have retail investors and people that have been following Tokenomica since day one left out. Unlike our competitors, we would like to provide the opportunity for retail investors to grow together with us and not limit our investments by institutional investors only” — Artem Tolkachev, Tokenomica’s Founder and CEO.

A rendezvous point for companies and investors; Tokenomica offers companies of any scale, an opportunity to easily attract capital through tokenized assets with its Smart Securities Issuance Platform. For investors, the company has developed a Marketplace that combines the best elements of the blockchain technology and traditional financial markets. Tokenomica’s users are also able to exchange cryptocurrencies on the first regulated decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Before the end of the year, the platform plans to launch the fully-compliant fiat gateway that will allow users to trade crypto for Euro. Another major component of the platform — the secondary trading facility for P2P trading of smart securities issued on Tokenomica — is expected to launch in 2020.

About Tokenomica

Tokenomica is an EU-based financial platform for issuing and trading of smart securities, allowing investors to invest in fundraising campaigns, combining the best elements of traditional financial markets and technology.

Tokenomica Contact:

Roman Rakhimov

Marketing Manager

rr@tokenomica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.