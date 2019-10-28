Mitratech Extends its Lead in Legal Ops Workflow Automation

Announces Newly Formed Workflow Solutions Business Unit

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the leader in legal management solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its newly minted Workflow Solutions business unit.

The Workflow Solutions Unit will bring more ownership and tighter control over Mitratech’s TAP product, so decisions can be made quickly and a higher level of service provided to those customers who rely on TAP to manage key legal services and operations. This announcement is supported by the high levels of demand for TAP that Mitratech is observing in the market:

50% of Mitratech’s new business pipeline and 50% of new customers are looking at TAP and TeamConnect Enterprise Legal Management as an end-to-end solution for legal operations.

50% of Mitratech customers with expansion projects are including TAP Workflow Automation as a mandatory part of their ELM.

TAP is now being utilized for 600 unique use cases, that number has doubled since Mitratech’s acquisition of TAP in 2018.

“We are seeing tangible growth in the use of TAP to automate legal services and processes in order to drive collaboration and efficiency, and the majority of clients we are engaged with see workflow automation as an integral part of enterprise legal management and the overall technology stack,” said Rudy DeFelice, the CEO of Keesal Propulsion Labs.

The unit will be run by General Manager Brian McGovern. McGovern will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Mitratech TAP business, executing on product plans, the overall success of TAP customers, and working with the sales and marketing teams.

“I am thrilled to be heading up the talented Workflow Solutions team at Mitratech and excited to work directly with the TAP customer community who continually display market leadership with their willingness to share best practices for the advancement of the industry,” said Brian McGovern.

McGovern will be jointly speaking at the 2019 Association of Corporate Counsel Annual Meeting with Justin Hectus of Keesal Propulsion Labs on October 29th at 9 a.m. Their session is titled Lessons Learned from the Fortune 500: User Learnings from Implementing e-Billing and Matter Management, and McGovern will share key findings from interviews with over 100 legal departments about how they’re assembling the best people, the best processes, and the best technology to transform their Legal Operations.

ABOUT MITRATECH

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal professionals who seek out and maximize opportunities to raise productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and facilitating collaboration across the enterprise. Serving 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, we represent almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries.

With Mitratech’s proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, operational best practices spread throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. By unlocking every opportunity to drive progress and improve outcomes, Mitratech is helping legal teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lara Miller

lara.miller@mitratech.com

