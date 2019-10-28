Angolan President congratulates Botswana counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 28 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, saluted on Sunday his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, for the victory in the elections that happened on the 23rd of the current month.,

Mokgweetsi Masisi was reelected for another five-year term.

On the official message that has reached ANGOP, President João Lorenço stresses that the re-election is confirmation of the trust and confidence of Botswana's people.

“By electing him, they (the people) showed that they believe in the correctness and deep scope of the policies (...), which he has been carrying out with remarkable success ", states the document.

The Angolan leader encourages his Tswana counterpart to keep making efforts to achieve the great goals of progress, welfare and prosperity.

In the letter, the Angolan Head of State expresses Angola's interest in continuing to strengthen existing relations.

The two member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) discussed this year the possibility of setting up a bilateral cooperation commission.

The commission aims to revitalize the existing diplomatic relations that began in 1975.

A General Cooperation Agreement between Angola and Botswana has been in force since 2006.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.