THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

ADIFF celebrates its 27th anniversary from Nov. 29 - Dec. 15 with 59 films to be presented at Teachers College, Cinema Village & MIST Harlem

Some titles come directly from important national and international film festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, Durban, the Pan African Film Festival, FESPACO, Cannes, and Berlinale.” — ADIFF

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) will celebrate its 27th anniversary from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15 with 59 narratives and documentaries to be presented at Columbia University’s Teachers College, Cinema Village and MIST Harlem.

Since 1993, ADIFF’s editorial line aims at remaining culturally relevant with a selection of meaningful thought provoking titles presenting the Human Experience of People of Color. Some titles come directly from important national and international film festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, Durban, the Pan African Film Festival, FESPACO, Cannes, and Berlinale. Others are very independent productions made by filmmakers eager to share their message with an audience.

Opening Night film, Ali’s Comeback: The Untold Story by Art Jones, is a fascinating documentary that recounts the unsung saga that broke the boxing’s blacklist status of Muhammad Ali, the champion who said “no” to war and racism.

Closing Night film is the romantic comedy 2 Weeks in Lagos by Kathryn Fasegha, a turbulent and thrilling journey into the lives of Ejikeme and Lola which captures the excitement, vibrancy, and complexity of everyday life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in 2 Weeks.

OTHER HIGHTLIGHTS INCLUDE THE PREMIERE SCREENINGS:

Wagner Moura’s Marighella - which had its world premiere out of competition in Berlinale 2019. Currently censored in Brazil, Marighella is a new Brazilian action drama set in 1969 based on the life of Afro-Brazilian politician and guerrilla fighter Carlos Marighella. Facing a violent military dictatorship and with little support from a timid opposition, writer-turned-politician Carlos Marighella organizes a resistance movement.

Les Miserables by Ladj Ly, a powerful drama that depicts the tensions between the various neighborhood groups living in a sensitive district of the Paris suburbs in France. Les Miserables won the Jury Prize Cannes Film Festival 2019. It is France’s submission to the Academy of Motion Pictures in the International Cinema category.

Made in Bangladesh by Rubaiyat Hossain – which had its world premiere at TIFF this year - about a young woman working under very poor conditions in a factory in Bangladesh who decides to fight to set up a union despite threats from management and disapproval of her husband.

Official selection Sundance 2019, The Last Tree by Shola Amoo is a moving coming of age story about Femi, a British boy of Nigerian descent who, after a happy childhood in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner London to live with his Nigerian mum.

Jocelyne Beroard, at Heart | Jocelyne, Mi Tchè Mwen by Maharaki. A musical documentary about the sole female member of the legendary Caribbean band KASSAV, Jocelyne Beroard, one of the greatest icons of the Caribbean and African communities.

Fear No Gumbo (Stop Stealing Our Sh*T) is the latest documentary by aspiring rapper Kimberly Rivers-Roberts whose work and life were feature in the Oscar Nominated heart-wrenching 2008 documentary about Katrina and its aftermath, Trouble the Water by Carl Deal and Tia Lessin.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond The Mask by Fredrick Lewis on the life and legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906), the first African American to achieve national fame as a writer.

The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.

ADIFF 2019 FACT SHEET

WHAT: 27th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival

WHEN: November 29 to December 15, 2019

WHERE:

* MILBANK CHAPEL, TEACHERS COLLEGE, CU - 525 W 120th St.- 125 Zankel & 177GD/179GD

* COWIN CENTER, TEACHERS COLLEGE, CU - Entrance between 120th and 121th St. On Broadway

* CINEMA VILLAGE - 22 E 12th St (between 5th Ave. and University Place)

* MIST HARLEM - at 46 W 116th St (at Malcolm X Blvd)

TICKETS: From $11 to $50 depending on screening/event.

4 SPECIAL EVENTS: Opening, Gala, Closing, World Premiere screening of “A Lady Doctor”

8 PROGRAMS: Spotlight on Brazil; LGBTQ Program; Spotlight on Nigeria; Katrina: 14 years later program; Spotlight on Egypt; Public Award for the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color; ADIFF School Program.

59 FILMS IN 39 COUNTRIES: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chad, Colombia, Cuba, Curacao, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Haiti, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Luxembourg, Martinique, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Peru, South Africa, Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, U.S. , UK, Uruguay

30 PREMIERES 18 SPECIAL GUESTS 17 DAYS

ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Described by film critic Armond White as “a festival that symbolizes diaspora as more than just anthropology,” ADIFF has managed to increase the presence of independent Afrocentric films from all over the world in the general American specialty movie scene by launching films such as The Tracker by Rolf de Heer (Australia), Kirikou and the Sorceress by Michel Ocelot (France), Gospel Hill by Giancarlo Esposito (USA), Darrat/Dry Season by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad), Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story by Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt), The Pirogue by Moussa Touré (Senegal), White Lies by Dana Rotberg (New Zealand), and The Citizen by Roland Vranik (Hongary), among others.

ADIFF attracts a wide cross-section of cinephiles and audiences of African-American, Caribbean, African, Latino and European ethnic backgrounds who share a common interest for thought provoking, well crafted, intelligent and entertaining stories about the human experience of people of color, ADIFF is now a national and international event with festivals held in New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, and Paris, France.

Commenting on the line up of ADIFF Chicago 2019, film critic Kathleen Sachs of the Chicago Readers wrote: “The films in the 17th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival – Chicago do what much media and even the public school system fail to do: educate. Through robust programming that gives meaning to the word "diverse," the selections in this year's festival illuminate the experiences of those living in the African diaspora around the world. The New York-based



