Chief of staff urges redness for sovereignty defence

Lubango, ANGOLA, October 26 - The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) General António Egídio de Sousa Santos Saturday in Lubango, southern Huila province, urged the military personnel to always get ready for safeguarding democracy and the normal functioning of the Armed Forces and Sovereign bodies in the country. ,

This was at a meeting aimed to taking stock of the tactical-operative and combative training carried out on October 16 to 19, in south-eastern Cuando Cubango province.

A total of 218 military personnel attended the course, as part of the fulfillment of combat, preparedness, educational and patriotic guideline.

Preparation for the improvement of combat techniques is crucial to deal with the risks and threats that may loom over the country, he said.

The FAA high ranking officer clarified that combative actions allowed to increasingly dominate the operative art at tactical-operational levels and overcome the difficulties of everyday life.

