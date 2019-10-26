New era for Russian-African cooperation

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 26 - Russian and African authorities have taken another decisive step in strengthening of multilateral cooperation marked by the first ever Russia-Africa summit, to be held every three years. ,

The Sochi Forum was an important forum for political, economic and diplomatic consultation, which made it possible to assess the specific needs of the Russian-African exchange and to develop sustainable strategies for more advantageous cooperation.

Attended by 50 African leaders, the event reaffirmed the commitment of the parties to cooperate effectively in sectors such as energy, education, agriculture, information and communication technologies, as well as oil and gas.

Participants also assessed the best ways to launch sustainable development projects in key sectors of the strategic partnership, such as diplomacy, economics, investment, banking, security and the environment.

Russia has opened opportunities for Africans to invest in information technology, training military and police personnel, build nuclear energy control centers and buy vaccines to fight bleeding disorders diseases such as Ebola.

