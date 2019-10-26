Minister admits financial plights in some overseas embassies

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 26 - Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto said Friday that the government is working on the solution to debts and wage arrears with some diplomatic staff abroad.,

Speaking to Angolan National Radio, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic Forum, in Sochi city, the top diplomat attributed the accumulated debts to the shortage of foreign exchange.

According to him, this problem is also affecting various sectors of the country, stressing that efforts are in progress so that the situation can return to normality as soon as possible.

A joint work is underway with the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Angola to improve the cash-related problems in some Embassies, he said, describing the shortage of foreign exchange as serious.

"In the case of diplomacy, particularly Embassies, this situation exacerbated due to the fact that the financial support for the activity depends on foreign exchange", clarified the minister.

Manuel Augusto recalled that two years ago, his sector started a deep restructuring work in Embassies, which led to the closure of nine diplomatic missions and, therefore, reduction of staff.

"To send a diplomatic official back to Angola requires money. So we have to choose whether we use the money to return the official or meet the running expenses of embassies," he said.

