Fraser Institute News Release: Quebec high schools across the province show improvement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Institute today published its annual rankings of Quebec secondary schools, identifying the schools across the province that are improving or falling behind.



The Report Card on Quebec’s Secondary Schools 2019 ranks 463 public, independent, francophone and anglophone schools based largely on results from provincewide tests in French, English, science, and mathematics.

“Our Report Card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else about how their child’s school performs and how it compares to other schools across Quebec,” said Yanick Labrie, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute.

In this year’s ranking, 44 schools showed statistically significant improvement including public and independent schools. Across Quebec, 53 schools experienced declining performance.

Notably, the schools showing improvement are located across the province, including in Forestville, Sept-Iles, Chibougamau, and Saint-Damien-de-Buckland.

The fastest-improving school provincewide—Sainte-Marie in Princeville—improved its rating from 4.3 out of 10 in 2014 to 6.9 in 2018.

Polyvalent des Rivieres in Forestville, the second-fastest improver provincewide, improved its rating from 5.5 in 2014 to 8.0 last year. Crucially, more than 40 per cent of its students have special needs (EHDAA).

Jeanne-Mance in Montreal continues to show significant improvement this year, rating 4.0 out of 10, compared to 1.8 out of 10 in 2014. In 2013, the school rated just 0.3 out of 10. It, too, has a high percentage of special needs students (46.2 per cent).

“This Report Card proves that improvement is possible in every corner of the province, in every type of school serving every type of student,” Labrie said.

“Parents should use this Report Card every year to assess how their child’s school is doing, and when necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around.”

See detailed results of all 463 schools at www.compareschoolrankings.org .

10 fastest-improving secondary schools in Quebec (fastest at the top)

School Location Overall

rating in

2014

(out of 10) Overall

rating in

2018

(out of 10) Sainte-Marie Princeville 4.3 6.9 Polyvalent des Rivieres Forestville 5.5 8.0 Saint-Damien Saint-Damien-de-Buckland 5.9 7.7 Louise-Trichet Montreal 4.4 7.0 Nouvelles Frontières Gatineau 6.8 8.7 Pierre-Dupuy Montreal 2.7 4.5 Jeanne-Mance Montreal 1.8 4.0 Institut d'Enseignement Sept-Îles 4.5 6.5 La Porte-du-Nord Chibougamau 6.3 7.9 Du Coteau Mascouche 3.3 5.2

