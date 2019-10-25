Meritage Homes Announces Opening of New Model Home in Babcock Ranch

Homebuilder Brings Affordable, Energy-Efficient Homes to the Nation’s First Solar-Powered Master-Planned Community

/EIN News/ -- PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced the official opening of its model home, the Osprey, within the Lake Babcock neighborhood in Babcock Ranch.



With the increasing demand for sustainable and affordable new homes, Meritage Homes has designed cost-effective homes that include energy-efficient features standard. Meritage’s advanced and sustainable building practices mean buyers can enjoy greater cost savings and comfort. Babcock Ranch is the nation’s first solar-powered community, which aligns perfectly with Meritage Homes’ vision for building better, healthier homes for buyers. In addition, stainless steel appliances, flexible living spaces, fireplaces and granite countertops are among a few of the features buyers can expect from this Meritage Homes community that is designed with them in mind.

Community Quick Facts

Name : Babcock Ranch

: Address: 16216 Palmetto Street, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982

16216 Palmetto Street, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982 Price Range: Starting from the mid-$200,000s

Starting from the mid-$200,000s Home Sizes: Approximately 1,400 to 3,000 square feet

Approximately 1,400 to 3,000 square feet Models Available to Tour: 1

1 Home Designs: 6

6 School District: Babcock Ranch

Babcock Ranch Contact Phone Number: (877) 275-6374

Situated off Palmetto Street and bordering Trout Creek, these homes are in close proximity to a walkable downtown with dining and entertainment options, as well as top-rated schools. The Meritage Homes Babcock Ranch community will offer six designer-curated ranch and two-story options ranging from approximately 1,400 to just over 3,000 square feet, with prices starting from the mid-$200,000s. Additionally, with the savings from Meritage Homes’ energy-efficient features, Babcock Ranch buyers may be eligible for certain USDA programs which allow qualified homebuyers to purchase a new home with no down payment and/or low interest rates.

“Babcock Ranch raises the bar for sustainable, responsible growth for residential communities across the country. We chose to build in Babcock Ranch because it exemplified our vision of building better, smarter and healthier homes with our energy-efficient building practices, technologically advanced amenities and modern designs,” said Justin Cook, South Florida Division President at Meritage Homes. “We provide transparent pricing and quick move-in timelines which makes buying new home construction simpler, easier and more affordable for our buyers.”

Meritage Homes offers a streamlined purchase process for first-time, move-up and move-down buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community. With Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW.® offerings, buyers can select quick move-in options featuring the latest design trends. Currently, every home also includes Meritage Homes’ M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with features like Wi-Fi enabled video doorbells, smart door locks, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats. In addition, these homes are built with energy- and money-saving features such as open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, a fresh air management system and more.

To celebrate, the public is invited to tour the newly-opened and beautifully decorated Osprey model on Saturday, October 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to pick and paint pumpkins from the community’s pumpkin patch and enjoy fall flavored ice cream sundaes while supplies last.

For more information about Meritage Homes at Babcock Ranch please visit https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/fl/south-florida/babcock-ranch or call (877) 275-6374.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Analyst or National Media Inquiry Brent Anderson

Brent.anderson@meritagehomes.com

Office: (972) 580-6360

Mobile: (214) 215-2169 Local Media Marcelle Sebaali

Marcelle.Sebaali@meritagehomes.com

Office: (407) 571-1808

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c9aab2-5d8b-4647-bf19-aa1044deaade

The Osprey Model by Meritage Homes at Babcock Ranch The Osprey Model by Meritage Homes at Babcock Ranch



