AMERICAN GREETINGS ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Greetings Corporation will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 AM ET for lenders, bondholders, prospective bondholders, broker-dealers and securities analysts to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings results.

To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number and passcode, please email investor.relations@amgreetings.com or call the company’s investor’s line at (216) 252-4864. We highly recommend that interested participants register prior to 12 PM ET Tuesday, October 29 so as not to delay the registration process the day of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available until 2 PM ET Tuesday, November 5.

About American Greetings

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Carlton Cards. AmericanGreetings.com lets consumers shop and buy paper cards, ecards, printables, party supplies and gift wrap — along with providing useful content that educates and inspires visitors to connect more meaningfully. The 113 year-old Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.americangreetings.com/corporate.

Ethan Spencer, Vice President & Treasurer American Greetings (216) 252-4864 investor.relations@amgreetings.com



