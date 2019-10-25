Playa Hotels & Resorts Appoints Pedro Tomás as General Manager of the New Hyatt Ziva & Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

The Playa General Manager Will Be at the Helm of the First Ground Up Property for the All-Inclusive Leader

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”) named Pedro Tomás as General Manager for the highly anticipated, all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, set to open Nov. 1, 2019. A Dominican Republic native, Pedro has spent his entire career in hospitality and brings first-hand knowledge to his new role at the flagship resorts for the Hyatt All Inclusive brands.



Pedro will oversee the operation of the two resorts which include 750 oceanfront suites on a 40-acre beachfront property. The all-ages Hyatt Ziva will feature a full-scale water park, extensively themed a la carte restaurants including Noodle & Thread, an Italian-eatery inspired by a vintage tailor shop, a treehouse replica kids club and an 80’s steampunk themed teens club. The sophisticated adults-only Hyatt Zilara boasts some firsts for the brand including a Hindu restaurant inspired by the Venice Simplon Orient Express and an underground cenote-inspired spa featuring the first Himalayan salt lounge in the Dominican Republic. Together, the resorts will share a 14,000 square-foot fitness center modeled after an industrial boxing gym, 45,000 square-feet of meeting and event space with stunning wedding venues and a 300-seat open-air amphitheater.

“Pedro’s service-oriented leadership coupled with his passion, drive and dedication to quality make him the perfect person to lead these flagship resorts for the Hyatt All Inclusive brands,” said Playa’s Chief Operating Officer, Alex Stadlin. “These resorts are a monumental step forward for both Hyatt and Playa and are a testament to our successful partnership.”

Pedro was previously the general manager of several AAA Four Diamond recognized properties and is a recipient of the 2016 CHRIS Rising Star Award. An established leader with Playa Hotels & Resorts, Pedro has risen among the ranks and most recently was the general manager for the company’s newly rebranded Hilton La Romana all-inclusive resort.



To book a reservation or to learn more, visit www.resortsbyhyatt.com or contact your local travel agent.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort and the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic. For more information, visit www.playaresorts.com .

Media Contact:

Quinn PR

Ashley Lagzial

Playa@quinn.pr

212.868.1900 ext. 383



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.