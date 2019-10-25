Diversicare to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-340-2552 (domestic) or 253-237-1159 (International), Conference ID 8375927 and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through November 7, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering Conference ID 8375927.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 62 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com .

Company Contact: Investor Relations: James R. McKnight, Jr. Kerry D. Massey Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 615-771-7575 615-771-7575



