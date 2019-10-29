Compass Furnished Apartments Honored with 2019 Supplier Award From Sterling Lexicon

2019 Caring Core Value Award from Sterling Lexicon

Compass was honored to receive a 2019 Caring Core Value award by Sterling Lexicon in a Celebration of Suppliers ceremony in Boston, MA on October 15th, 2019.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments, a leading provider of fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeast was recently honored with a 2019 Caring Core Value award by Sterling Lexicon in a Celebration of Suppliers ceremony in Boston, MA on October 15th, 2019. The event, attended by more than 250 partners, was held to recognize customer satisfaction, performance and partnership excellence. After a welcome opening statement by Craig Donovan, SVP of Global Network Integration, the awards were presented by Darren Wagner, Vice President of Real Estate Services.

A total of 43 global providers were recognized by Sterling Lexicon’s Global Network Integration professionals from among a field of qualified entrants within the global mobility industry. Core Value awards were also presented for, trust, teamwork, and agility.

“We are so excited to have been given this award based on our company’s core values. It is an honor to have been recognized by our client and valued partner, Sterling Lexicon. This award is the culmination of our crew’s dedication and hardwork.” - Jill Lamb, Marketing Manager

About Compass Furnished Apartments:

Compass is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. We create immersive, elevated experiences by bringing the best of your personal home to your temporary one. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology, sustainable business practices, and heightened experience factor lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs. Visit, www.compasscorp.com for more information.

About Sterling Lexicon

Sterling Lexicon offers companies end-to-end relocation solutions that enhance the mobility experience, delivering happy, productive employees at destination. Whether you are mobilizing talent for a new office, managing overseas assignees or recruiting college graduates, a partnership with Sterling Lexicon means your employees get a personalized, caring approach and you receive tailored solutions to fit your business goals.



