Homeside Properties Selected to Manage Four New Communities

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, GA, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa company, continues to expand its client list by adding four new communities.



The properties expand across Georgia and consist of almost 750 new units including single- family homes and condominiums. The unique communities offer residents access to special amenities including private clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, and playgrounds. The communities are conveniently located near shopping centers, popular restaurants, parks, and a Tuscan themed winery.



“Homeside Properties has been focused on expanding our client reach and providing one-of-a-kind services to more communities across Georgia,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “We are committed to providing our communities, boards, and residents with the best management and lifestyle services available. We are also excited to work with the residents and boards and help them reach their community’s full potential and thrive.”



Please CLICK HERE to join the Homeside Properties’ family today or call 678.248.8824 for more information.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.