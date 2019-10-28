Compass Furnished Apartments Receives 2019 Platinum Commitment to Excellence Award from Cartus Corporation

The Platinum award marks the highest level of achievement for service

Another year in the books. Compass receives another Platinum Commitment to Excellence award from Cartus, marking the highest level of achievement for service.

Our position as a top temporary housing provider in the Cartus network is a direct result of the efficiency and dedication of the Compass Crew, and I'm honored to be a part of it.” — Nicole Brady, Reservation Specialist, Account Manager for Cartus

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments, a leading provider of fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeast announced that they have once again received a 2019 Platinum Commitment to Excellence Award from Cartus Corporation.

The Platinum award marks the highest level of achievement for service, recognizing Cartus Global Network members who obtain 95% or higher overall satisfaction levels in the area of service. These results are gathered directly from guest surveys received by Cartus following stays with a corporate housing provider.

Compass is honored to have been recognized multiple times. This year marks the 8th Cartus award received by Compass, including 7 additional Excellence awards and 1 Supplier Innovation award.

The award was received at the 19th annual Cartus Global Network Awards in Boston, MA on October 15th, 2019. Companies from around the world attended the conference, providing a special opportunity to share ideas, find solutions, and grow a shared industry to new heights.

"The theme of this year's GlobalNet conference was Synergy, which was defined as 'the intersection of technology and service.' Compass has made some changes over the past year that really embody this idea, like using our technology to streamline email communication with transferees, making the reservations and move-in processes smoother and more efficient. We've maintained our standards of service while making the temporary housing journey less cumbersome for our guests. Our position as a top temporary housing provider in the Cartus network is a direct result of the efficiency and dedication of the Compass Crew, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Nicole Brady, Reservation Specialist, Account Manager for Cartus



About Compass Furnished Apartments:

Compass is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. We create immersive, elevated experiences by bringing the best of your personal home to your temporary one. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology, sustainable business practices, and heightened experience factor lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs. Visit, www.compasscorp.com for more information.

About Cartus:

For over 60 years, Cartus, a global relocation company, has provided guidance to organizations helping relocate employees and their families while providing a full spectrum of services to their clients. Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 500 and has moved employees into and out of 185 countries. Cartus hosted their 19th Annual Global Network Conference in Boston, MA on October 14th and 15th in which they celebrated their service chain partner’s extraordinary service. Please visit, www.cartus.com, for more information.



