Max Domi launches fund to help Canadians living with type 1 diabetes

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal Canadiens centre and JDRF ambassador, Max Domi, unveiled The Max Domi Fund for Type 1 Diabetes today at the Bell Sports Complex.



Max Domi is stepping forward to not only inspire young people living with type 1 diabetes but also help make their lives better. Max is establishing a fund at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) – The Max Domi Fund for Type 1 Diabetes. Consisting of three pillars, the fund will focus on supporting youth living with T1D, exploring how to help those living with T1D struggling with mental health as well as fighting to ensure all Canadians living with T1D have access to life-saving technology.1 in 5 teens living with T1D suffer from depression - twice as common as in the general population.

“I want to do whatever I can to make life better for Canadians living with type 1 diabetes,” says Domi. “I hope youth read my book and feel that they are not alone, and diabetes does not have to stop you.”

To kick-start his fund, Domi will be personally donating a portion of all proceeds from the sale of his book, No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL , which is scheduled for release on October 29th. Domi will also host a thank you celebration for donors who have contributed to his fund over $10,000.

The Montreal Canadiens are supporting Max by hosting an exclusive book-signing event for up to 500 fans on November 10th at the Bell Centre Tricolore Sports store. A portion of the proceeds from the sales that day will also be donated to The Max Domi Fund. For more info on how to get tickets, go to: here.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month – a month dedicated to raising the profile of a relentless disease that touches so many Canadians and at present doesn’t have a cure. To mark the event, Bauer Hockey has created limited edition hockey sticks for Domi to use at every game during the month of November. Max has designed these sticks with pictures that have symbolic importance to him. The sticks will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to The Max Domi Fund for Type 1 Diabetes .

“We are proud to partner with Max whose story of perseverance and overcoming adversity to get to where he is today is a powerful message to kids,” said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing for Bauer Hockey, who donated approximately 100 BAUER sticks to this initiative. “In creating the design on his BAUER stick, he took incredible care with the details, including a tribute to those players before him and other symbols important to his own personal journey. He is a high-impact player on the ice and a high-impact ambassador for our game outside the rink, especially how he shares engaging and personal stories on social media that help to inspire kids around the world."

“Max is an incredible leader, mobilizer and changemaker that we are proud to call a partner,” says Dave Prowten, president and CEO of JDRF Canada. “He works hard to raise awareness and funds to improve the quality of life for all Canadians living with T1D. On behalf of the T1D community, we applaud him for his leadership and extend our sincere gratitude for his tremendous dedication.”

About Max Domi



Max Domi is known for his fantastic speed, uncanny ability with the puck, gritty shot blocking and highlight play goals. His path has taken his talents to the international stage and now his skill is on full display in Montreal playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

Max has earned a reputation for being a leader on and off the ice. He’s well-know for his passion and dedication, this has been especially clear in his work he does for the diabetes community. Living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) himself, Max has excelled in being a role model and advocate for youth living with T1D.

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international type 1 diabetes research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people’s lives – until we achieve a world without type 1 diabetes. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable funder and advocate for T1D research in the world. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .

JDRF Media Contacts

