Flock Safety partners with Genetec Inc.: Enables private citizens to help law enforcement agencies around the country proactively solve more crime

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, a crime-solving company that provides the most advanced and affordable public safety technology for neighborhoods, small businesses, and law enforcement today announced a partnership with Genetec Inc., a provider of leading technology for unified security, public safety, and operations. The companies will integrate their solutions, the Genetec CitigrafTM decision support system and Flock Safety’s ALPR system, to pave the way for private citizens to help law enforcement agencies proactively solve more crime and increase public safety.

According to the 2018 FBI Crime Statistics report, up to 86 percent of nonviolent crimes remainunsolved and this is often due to a lack of evidence that police say starts with the license plate. Flock Safety license plate reading cameras provide evidence for police to solve up to five crimes every hour in 400 cities across the country. In Cobb County, GA, police reported over 60 percent reduction in crime where Flock Safety cameras were live.



Genetec provides a powerful software backbone in Genetec CitigrafTM that provides cities of all sizes real-time situational awareness and strategic insights by aggregating and analyzing datafrom a multitude of systems and sources including the Flock Safety ALPR system.



"Technology is only as valuable as its impact on real life," said Bob Carter, Commercial Head, City Practice USA at Genetec Inc. "Through this technology integration with Flock Safety we are able to help small municipalities and large metropolitan centers to unlock greater insights from their local datasets to improve policing and create safer communities."



“This partnership with Genetec brings crime-fighting technology to the places that need it most,” said Bailey Quintrell, VP of Strategy at Flock Safety. “The safest communities are those with deep public-private partnership, and working together with Genetec we’ll be able to make these partnerships a reality for any community.”



About Flock Safety: Flock Safety is a crime-solving company that provides the most advanced and affordable security for neighborhoods, small businesses, and law enforcement. With its 24 hour wireless cameras designed to capture license plates, Flock Safety gathers information that can be used by local police to investigate crime and is using that technology to solve up to five crimes per hour, nationwide. Flock Safety is a venture-backed startup based in Atlanta, Georgia. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more information.

About the Genetec Inc – Genetec is a global provider of IP video surveillance, access control and license plate recognition solutions unified in a single platform, called Security Center. We work with partners on six continents to help provide safer, more secure environments for small to medium-sized and enterprise-class businesses in over 80 countries.

