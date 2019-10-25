905 Mayoral Panel Discussing Housing Related Issues at TREB Event

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Real Estate Board’s 905 Mayoral Panel on October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Toronto Congress Centre.

WHAT: WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE 905? TREB’S GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA) MAYORAL PANEL MODERATED BY SUE-ANN LEVY WHO: Hear from key GTA Mayors: • Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton • Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham • Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga • David Ryan, Mayor of Pickering WHEN: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. WHERE: Toronto Congress Centre (map) South Building Hall D, 650 Dixon Road, Toronto, ON., M9W 1J1

Come hear what’s happening in Durham, York, and Peel from the mayors themselves on housing related issues including revenue tools, infrastructure, development and more.



Media Registration Required

To reserve your seat, contact:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

