ProPetro Holdings Corp. (PUMP), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) & Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action

ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)

Class Period: PUMP securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO or the "Offering"); and/or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetrol's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: FTCH securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Farfetch’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in September 2018 (the “IPO”).

Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods; (2) the Company’s core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures; (3) the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable; and (4) as a result, Farfetch’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019

Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company's comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

