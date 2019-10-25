Guard Dog Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER CITY, Nev., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – George Sharp, President of Guard Dog, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GRDO) announced today that the company’s securities counsel is continuing to work with Nevada’s office of the Secretary of State to unwind and correct past corporate actions, which if left as is would have made it impossible for the corporation to move forward with its plans. As a result of these past corporate actions, some going back as far as when the corporation was formed, the more recent actions initiated by current management also had to be unwound. Shareholders may notice a series of temporary changes to the number of authorized and outstanding shares, but once the required and proper corporate actions have been completed, these numbers will return to their expected state and the company will resume its application to FINRA for a name change and one for eight reverse split. Management expects all of this to be completed at some time during November.



The company’s Starsona investment remains in the company’s plans and a Definitive Agreement is expected to be executed once the company’s corporate structure and capitalization has been finalized.

About Guard Dog, Inc.

Guard Dog is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower and advocate against microcap fraud. In addition to consulting to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets, Mr. Sharp is a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Guard Dog, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433



