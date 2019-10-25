Former FedEx Employee Files Class and Collective Action to Recover Unpaid Overtime

FedEx accused of denying overtime pay to a former Security Specialist, in violation of federal law

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 22, 2019, a former employee (Plaintiff) of Federal Express Corporation and FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. (collectively, “FedEx”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (5:19-cv-04924-JFL) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. FedEx (“Defendant”) is an international organization that specializes in packaging and delivery services.

Plaintiff worked as a Security Specialist III and a Senior Security Specialist for FedEx. Plaintiff brought this case on behalf of herself and other Security Specialist IIIs and Senior Security Specialists, as well as Security Specialist IIs, who work or worked for the company. Plaintiff alleges that FedEx’s level II, III and Senior Security Specialists (collectively, “Security Specialists”) were misclassified as exempt salaried employees and were not paid for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). Plaintiff alleges that the type of work that she and other Security Specialists performed did not exempt them from the overtime requirements. Plaintiff contends that her and other Security Specialists’ duties were non-managerial in nature. Plaintiff’s attorney, George E. Swegman of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, explains, “when employees are not actually performing managerial or administrative work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.” Additional information regarding how other Security Specialist IIs, IIIs and Senior Security Specialists who work or worked for FedEx can join this case can be found here, or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Christa B. Fischer v. Federal Express Corporation, et al. (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits nationwide. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

Media contact information: 410-244-7005



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.