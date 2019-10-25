Zurn Recognizes Specifier of the Year

Dave Texter Receives Award

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurn Industries, LLC recognizes Dave Texter as the first-ever Specifier of the Year recipient. The annual contest, sponsored by inSpec, powered by Zurn, ran from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Nearly twenty American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) members submitted how they use a digital technology to automate and enhance the plumbing specification process. From there, the contest panel selected the recipient based on the members’ written entries.

“The only way to enrich and streamline the specification process is to understand the challenges professionals face each day, recognize what capabilities help the most and apply that insight to develop digital solutions that help simplify the process,” said David Krohn, Zurn’s Director of eCommerce and Digital Specifications. “Dave Texter secured the first annual Specifier of the Year for his wealth of insight. Dave’s essay not only demonstrated process simplification through digital tools, it took it a step further by explaining how it relates to a designer or engineer’s job. On behalf of the inSpec panel, congratulations, Dave, and a special thank you to all the plumbing engineers who entered the contest.”

Dave Texter received the honor Oct. 24, in Pittsburgh, PA at the ASPE Tech Symposium. The inSpec contest will be held again in 2020.

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

# # #

Attachment

Leslie McGowan Zurn Industries, LLC 814-871-4757 Leslie.McGowan@Zurn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.