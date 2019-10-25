Allied Corp., a Medical Cannabis Company, Announces Sponsorship of Next PTSD Healing Retreat in British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions, is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the next Allied Charitable Foundation (ACF) post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) healing retreat that is taking place October 25-28th, 2019 in British Columbia, Canada.

This retreat is using a similar format as the last Spring's retreat given the previous overall success. The lead up to the retreat involves participants connecting with the retreat team, peer support and medical support if necessary. The retreat then involves an orientation to the physiology of PTSD, education, self-reflection, guided drumming, pneumosomatic breathing exercises, group activities and peer supported healing discussions. Through Allied Corp and ACF, assistance is provided to those who truly need help but may not have the means to achieve it. Meals and accommodation are provided giving attendees as much time and freedom as possible to heal whilst connecting with their peer-support community. Medical support and clinical counselling are available to all who attend before, during and after the retreat.

The Allied Charitable Foundations (“ACFs”) (Canada, United States and soon to be Colombia) have been created as arms-length charitable organizations and in accordance with Allied’s overall mission to help promote healing for veterans and first responders living with PTSD. It is Allied’s vision to create a lasting legacy that can be scaled. The powerful legacy created by the ACFs will ensure that those suffering from PTSD will receive assistance for years to come. The healing model utilized empowers the individual to embark on their own healing journey and become engaged towards their own health and wellness.

The healing model is founded on an evidence-informed and academically supported foundation. Calum Hughes (CEO of Allied Corp.) has dedicated his doctorate research towards testing and studying the PTSD Model of Care (Hughes, 2019). This involves liaising with national organizations, veterans affairs, national police, fire and paramedic organizations to promote health and wellness for PTSD survivors. In addition, academically validated measurement tools such as the PCL-5 will be utilized to show the efficacy of this model of care. An online peer support community and online learning portal is also offered to participants to support them before, during and after the healing retreats.

“The healing that we have seen thus far for some individuals coming through a retreat has been transformational. We are providing an offering for persons attending a retreat to embark on, or continue on a journey of deep healing and peace,” says John Hughes, Executive Director of Allied Charitable Foundation, Canada. “What we are trying to do is bring awareness that there is a path out; and that PTSD is not the end. We are creating a legacy that is much more powerful than any one individual’s specific actions - together we are ‘Allied’ against PTSD.”

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

