First Financial Corporation reports 3rd Quarter results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the three months ending September 30, 2019 was $12.3 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share of $0.93 compared to $0.92 for the same period of 2018. Return on assets for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.33% compared to 1.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. These quarterly comparisons include the Corporation's acquisition of HopFed Bancorp, Hopkinsville, Kentucky on July 27, 2019. Total assets acquired were $926 million, including $675 million in loans. The acquisition also included $736 million in deposits. Acquisition related expenses from the transaction are also included in the expenses in each quarterly comparison.



The Corporation further reported net income of $34.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $35.5 million for the comparable period of 2018. The Corporation's 2018 results included a recovery of a security previously written down for other than temporary impairment which contributed $6.9 million to pre-tax income. Diluted net income per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.74 versus $2.90 for the comparable period of 2018. Return on assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.42% compared to 1.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2019 were $2.47 billion versus $1.93 billion for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $545.3 million or 28.3%, primarily due to the acquisition. Total loans outstanding increased $726.7 million, or 37.42%, from $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $492.4 million from $1.98 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $3.02 billion versus $2.44 billion as of September 30, 2018, primarily due to the acquisition. Total deposits were $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2019 compared to $2.41 billion as of September 30, 2018. On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits increased $552.9 million from $2.46 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Book Value per share was $40.59 at September 30, 2019 compared to $34.91 at September 30, 2018. Shareholders equity at September 30, 2019 was $556.6 million compared to $427.8 million on September 30, 2018. The corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.08% at September 30, 2019, compared to 13.31% at September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $34.0 million compared to $28.8 million reported for the same period of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 4.04% compared to 4.29% reported at September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2019 were $14.4 million versus $16.2 million as of September 30, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.54% as of September 30, 2019 versus 0.83% as of September 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2018. The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2019 was $19.8 million compared to $20.3 million as of September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.74% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.05% at September 30, 2018. Loans acquired from HopFed are recorded at fair value and therefore do not have an allowance recorded.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $9.7 million and $8.9 million, respectively. This included a $268 thousand increase in service charges on deposits, a $318 thousand increase in other service fees, and a $247 thousand increase in gains on the sale of mortgages.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $27.4 million compared to $22.3 million in 2018, which includes $1.6 million of expenses related to the acquisition of HopFed Bancorp. Also included is a $1.9 million increase in salaries, which is primarily attributed to the acquisition. The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 61.18% for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 versus 57.54% for the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.6 million versus $2.7 million for the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 18.82% compared to 20.11% for 2018.



Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the third quarter, we completed our acquisition of HopFed Bancorp and Heritage Bank. We are extremely excited about the potential growth opportunities provided by these new markets.”

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 3,988,119 $ 3,064,212 $ 2,980,935 $ 3,988,119 $ 2,980,935 Deposits $ 3,220,122 $ 2,463,018 $ 2,407,061 $ 3,220,122 $ 2,407,061 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,668,476 $ 2,010,198 $ 1,941,780 $ 2,668,476 $ 1,941,780 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,799 $ 20,250 $ 20,301 $ 19,799 $ 20,301 Total Equity $ 556,582 $ 477,820 $ 427,774 $ 556,582 $ 427,774 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 469,904 $ 442,496 $ 392,109 $ 469,904 $ 392,109 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 3,680,041 $ 3,033,788 $ 2,965,825 $ 3,239,295 $ 2,972,907 Earning Assets $ 3,468,396 $ 2,836,110 $ 2,785,582 $ 3,043,010 $ 2,786,588 Investments $ 995,092 $ 851,723 $ 857,624 $ 899,188 $ 866,694 Loans $ 2,471,346 $ 1,978,991 $ 1,926,051 $ 2,140,890 $ 1,916,567 Total Deposits $ 3,017,085 $ 2,464,212 $ 2,435,281 $ 2,636,487 $ 2,450,865 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,914,816 $ 2,032,886 $ 2,010,467 $ 2,315,658 $ 2,026,813 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 113,019 $ 39,269 $ 49,808 $ 74,737 $ 46,274 Total Equity $ 491,586 $ 471,156 $ 427,530 $ 471,136 $ 420,654 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 33,999 $ 29,752 $ 28,827 $ 93,177 $ 86,984 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 35,054 $ 30,721 $ 29,841 $ 96,176 $ 89,988 Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,500 $ 230 $ 1,470 $ 3,200 $ 4,298 Non-interest Income $ 9,746 $ 9,743 $ 8,909 $ 27,125 $ 29,973 Non-interest Expense $ 27,409 $ 23,492 $ 22,297 $ 74,594 $ 68,191 Net Income $ 12,257 $ 12,569 $ 11,313 $ 34,508 $ 35,527 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.93 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 2.74 $ 2.9 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.52 $ — $ 0.52 $ 0.51 Book Value Per Common Share $ 40.59 $ 38.88 $ 34.91 $ 40.59 $ 34.91 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 30.81 $ 35.46 $ 31.98 $ 34.27 $ 32.00 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,141 12,290 12,255 12,574 12,253

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.66 % 1.53 % 1.42 % 1.59 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 9.97 % 10.67 % 10.58 % 9.74 % 11.23 % Efficiency ratio 61.18 % 58.06 % 57.54 % 60.50 % 56.84 % Average equity to average assets 13.36 % 15.53 % 14.42 % 14.54 % 14.15 % Net interest margin (a) 4.04 % 4.33 % 4.29 % 4.21 % 4.31 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.32 % 0.49 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 0.74 % 1.01 % 1.05 % 0.74 % 1.05 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 137.45 % 133.14 % 125.35 % 137.45 % 125.35 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.54 % 0.76 % 0.83 % 0.54 % 0.83 % Tier 1 leverage 13.07 % 14.83 % 14.45 % 13.07 % 14.45 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 15.09 % 18.65 % 18.36 % 15.09 % 18.36 % (a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 10,462 $ 8,296 $ 8,413 $ 10,462 $ 8,413 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 744 $ 683 $ 1,314 $ 744 $ 1,314 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,533 $ 9,985 $ 10,035 $ 9,533 $ 10,035 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,127 $ 4,541 $ 4,847 $ 4,127 $ 4,847 Other real estate owned $ 3,717 $ 498 $ 520 $ 3,717 $ 520 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 18,121 $ 15,707 $ 16,716 $ 18,121 $ 16,716 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,725 $ 19,040 $ 20,139 $ 21,725 $ 20,139 Gross charge-offs $ 2,926 $ 1,906 $ 2,348 $ 6,941 $ 6,692 Recoveries $ 975 $ 966 $ 1,108 $ 3,104 $ 2,786 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,951 $ 940 $ 1,240 $ 3,837 $ 3,906

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 80,193 $ 74,388 Securities available-for-sale 939,944 784,916 Loans: Commercial 1,583,002 1,166,352 Residential 708,056 443,670 Consumer 373,747 341,041 2,664,805 1,951,063 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,671 2,925 Allowance for loan losses (19,799 ) (20,436 ) 2,648,677 1,933,552 Restricted stock 13,624 10,390 Accrued interest receivable 18,735 13,970 Premises and equipment, net 70,592 46,554 Bank-owned life insurance 97,810 86,186 Goodwill 75,417 34,355 Other intangible assets 11,261 1,197 Other real estate owned 3,717 603 Other assets 28,149 22,607 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,988,119 $ 3,008,718 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 560,537 $ 431,923 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 130,270 42,284 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,529,315 1,962,520 3,220,122 2,436,727 Short-term borrowings 90,852 69,656 Other liabilities 74,788 59,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,431,537 2,566,017 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,055,466 in 2019 and 14,612,540 in 2018 Outstanding shares-13,713,355 in 2019 and 12,278,295 in 2018 2,004 1,824 Additional paid-in capital 139,073 76,774 Retained earnings 484,834 456,716 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 145 (23,454 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,342,111 in 2019 and 2,334,245 in 2018 (69,474 ) (69,159 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 556,582 442,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,988,119 $ 3,008,718

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 33,363 $ 25,581 $ 87,650 $ 73,982 Securities: Taxable 3,907 3,601 11,104 13,141 Tax-exempt 1,959 1,873 5,699 5,573 Other 366 320 1,017 959 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 39,595 31,375 105,470 93,655 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 5,069 2,365 11,202 6,254 Short-term borrowings 305 167 786 354 Other borrowings 222 16 305 63 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 5,596 2,548 12,293 6,671 NET INTEREST INCOME 33,999 28,827 93,177 86,984 Provision for loan losses 1,500 1,470 3,200 4,298 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 32,499 27,357 89,977 82,686 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,329 1,133 3,657 3,888 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,227 3,002 8,586 8,733 Other service charges and fees 3,720 3,256 10,242 9,747 Securities gains, net 6 3 18 5 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 865 618 1,781 1,458 Other 599 897 2,841 6,142 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,746 8,909 27,125 29,973 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 14,031 12,485 39,332 38,028 Occupancy expense 1,804 1,894 5,432 5,308 Equipment expense 2,117 1,673 5,685 5,016 FDIC Expense 155 223 494 673 Other 9,302 6,022 23,651 19,166 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,409 22,297 74,594 68,191 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14,836 13,969 42,508 44,468 Provision for income taxes 2,579 2,656 8,000 8,941 NET INCOME 12,257 11,313 34,508 35,527 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 4,124 (3,702 ) 22,689 (15,585 ) Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 303 281 910 (2,021 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 16,684 $ 7,892 $ 58,107 $ 17,921 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.93 $ 0.92 $ 2.74 $ 2.90 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,141 12,255 12,574 12,253





For more information contact: Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6334



