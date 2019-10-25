There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,874 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Corporation reports 3rd Quarter results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the three months ending September 30, 2019 was $12.3 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share of $0.93 compared to $0.92 for the same period of 2018. Return on assets for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.33% compared to 1.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. These quarterly comparisons include the Corporation's acquisition of HopFed Bancorp, Hopkinsville, Kentucky on July 27, 2019. Total assets acquired were $926 million, including $675 million in loans. The acquisition also included $736 million in deposits. Acquisition related expenses from the transaction are also included in the expenses in each quarterly comparison.

The Corporation further reported net income of $34.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $35.5 million for the comparable period of 2018. The Corporation's 2018 results included a recovery of a security previously written down for other than temporary impairment which contributed $6.9 million to pre-tax income. Diluted net income per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.74 versus $2.90 for the comparable period of 2018. Return on assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.42% compared to 1.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2019 were $2.47 billion versus $1.93 billion for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $545.3 million or 28.3%, primarily due to the acquisition. Total loans outstanding increased $726.7 million, or 37.42%, from $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $492.4 million from $1.98 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $3.02 billion versus $2.44 billion as of September 30, 2018, primarily due to the acquisition. Total deposits were $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2019 compared to $2.41 billion as of September 30, 2018. On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits increased $552.9 million from $2.46 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Book Value per share was $40.59 at September 30, 2019 compared to $34.91 at September 30, 2018. Shareholders equity at September 30, 2019 was $556.6 million compared to $427.8 million on September 30, 2018. The corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.08% at September 30, 2019, compared to 13.31% at September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $34.0 million compared to $28.8 million reported for the same period of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 4.04% compared to 4.29% reported at September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2019 were $14.4 million versus $16.2 million as of September 30, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.54% as of September 30, 2019 versus 0.83% as of September 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2018. The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2019 was $19.8 million compared to $20.3 million as of September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.74% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.05% at September 30, 2018. Loans acquired from HopFed are recorded at fair value and therefore do not have an allowance recorded.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $9.7 million and $8.9 million, respectively. This included a $268 thousand increase in service charges on deposits, a $318 thousand increase in other service fees, and a $247 thousand increase in gains on the sale of mortgages.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $27.4 million compared to $22.3 million in 2018, which includes $1.6 million of expenses related to the acquisition of HopFed Bancorp. Also included is a $1.9 million increase in salaries, which is primarily attributed to the acquisition. The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 61.18% for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 versus 57.54% for the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.6 million versus $2.7 million for the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 18.82% compared to 20.11% for 2018.
               
Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the third quarter, we completed our acquisition of HopFed Bancorp and Heritage Bank. We are extremely excited about the potential growth opportunities provided by these new markets.”

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
END OF PERIOD BALANCES          
Assets $ 3,988,119   $ 3,064,212   $ 2,980,935   $ 3,988,119   $ 2,980,935  
Deposits $ 3,220,122   $ 2,463,018   $ 2,407,061   $ 3,220,122   $ 2,407,061  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,668,476   $ 2,010,198   $ 1,941,780   $ 2,668,476   $ 1,941,780  
Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,799   $ 20,250   $ 20,301   $ 19,799   $ 20,301  
Total Equity $ 556,582   $ 477,820   $ 427,774   $ 556,582   $ 427,774  
Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 469,904   $ 442,496   $ 392,109   $ 469,904   $ 392,109  
           
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Total Assets $ 3,680,041   $ 3,033,788   $ 2,965,825   $ 3,239,295   $ 2,972,907  
Earning Assets $ 3,468,396   $ 2,836,110   $ 2,785,582   $ 3,043,010   $ 2,786,588  
Investments $ 995,092   $ 851,723   $ 857,624   $ 899,188   $ 866,694  
Loans $ 2,471,346   $ 1,978,991   $ 1,926,051   $ 2,140,890   $ 1,916,567  
Total Deposits $ 3,017,085   $ 2,464,212   $ 2,435,281   $ 2,636,487   $ 2,450,865  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,914,816   $ 2,032,886   $ 2,010,467   $ 2,315,658   $ 2,026,813  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 113,019   $ 39,269   $ 49,808   $ 74,737   $ 46,274  
Total Equity $ 491,586   $ 471,156   $ 427,530   $ 471,136   $ 420,654  
           
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Net Interest Income $ 33,999   $ 29,752   $ 28,827   $ 93,177   $ 86,984  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 35,054   $ 30,721   $ 29,841   $ 96,176   $ 89,988  
Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,500   $ 230   $ 1,470   $ 3,200   $ 4,298  
Non-interest Income $ 9,746   $ 9,743   $ 8,909   $ 27,125   $ 29,973  
Non-interest Expense $ 27,409   $ 23,492   $ 22,297   $ 74,594   $ 68,191  
Net Income $ 12,257   $ 12,569   $ 11,313   $ 34,508   $ 35,527  
           
PER SHARE DATA          
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.93   $ 1.02   $ 0.92   $ 2.74   $ 2.9  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $   $ 0.52   $   $ 0.52   $ 0.51  
Book Value Per Common Share $ 40.59   $ 38.88   $ 34.91   $ 40.59   $ 34.91  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 30.81   $ 35.46   $ 31.98   $ 34.27   $ 32.00  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,141   12,290   12,255   12,574   12,253  

(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

     
     
Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.66 % 1.53 % 1.42 % 1.59 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity 9.97 % 10.67 % 10.58 % 9.74 % 11.23 %
Efficiency ratio 61.18 % 58.06 % 57.54 % 60.50 % 56.84 %
Average equity to average assets 13.36 % 15.53 % 14.42 % 14.54 % 14.15 %
Net interest margin (a) 4.04 % 4.33 % 4.29 % 4.21 % 4.31 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.32 % 0.49 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.27 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 0.74 % 1.01 % 1.05 % 0.74 % 1.05 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 137.45 % 133.14 % 125.35 % 137.45 % 125.35 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.54 % 0.76 % 0.83 % 0.54 % 0.83 %
Tier 1 leverage 13.07 % 14.83 % 14.45 % 13.07 % 14.45 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 15.09 % 18.65 % 18.36 % 15.09 % 18.36 %
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


     
Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 10,462   $ 8,296   $ 8,413   $ 10,462   $ 8,413  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 744   $ 683   $ 1,314   $ 744   $ 1,314  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,533   $ 9,985   $ 10,035   $ 9,533   $ 10,035  
Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,127   $ 4,541   $ 4,847   $ 4,127   $ 4,847  
Other real estate owned $ 3,717   $ 498   $ 520   $ 3,717   $ 520  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 18,121   $ 15,707   $ 16,716   $ 18,121   $ 16,716  
Total nonperforming assets $ 21,725   $ 19,040   $ 20,139   $ 21,725   $ 20,139  
Gross charge-offs $ 2,926   $ 1,906   $ 2,348   $ 6,941   $ 6,692  
Recoveries $ 975   $ 966   $ 1,108   $ 3,104   $ 2,786  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,951   $ 940   $ 1,240   $ 3,837   $ 3,906  
                               
                               

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 

  September 30,
 2019		   December 31,
 2018
       
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 80,193     $ 74,388  
Securities available-for-sale 939,944     784,916  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,583,002     1,166,352  
Residential 708,056     443,670  
Consumer 373,747     341,041  
  2,664,805     1,951,063  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 3,671     2,925  
Allowance for loan losses (19,799 )   (20,436 )
  2,648,677     1,933,552  
Restricted stock 13,624     10,390  
Accrued interest receivable 18,735     13,970  
Premises and equipment, net 70,592     46,554  
Bank-owned life insurance 97,810     86,186  
Goodwill 75,417     34,355  
Other intangible assets 11,261     1,197  
Other real estate owned 3,717     603  
Other assets 28,149     22,607  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,988,119     $ 3,008,718  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 560,537     $ 431,923  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 130,270     42,284  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,529,315     1,962,520  
  3,220,122     2,436,727  
Short-term borrowings 90,852     69,656  
Other liabilities 74,788     59,634  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,431,537     2,566,017  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,055,466 in 2019 and 14,612,540 in 2018      
Outstanding shares-13,713,355 in 2019 and 12,278,295 in 2018 2,004     1,824  
Additional paid-in capital 139,073     76,774  
Retained earnings 484,834     456,716  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 145     (23,454 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,342,111 in 2019 and 2,334,245 in 2018 (69,474 )   (69,159 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 556,582     442,701  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,988,119     $ 3,008,718  
 
 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
               
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                              
Loans, including related fees $ 33,363     $ 25,581     $ 87,650     $ 73,982  
Securities:              
Taxable 3,907     3,601     11,104     13,141  
Tax-exempt 1,959     1,873     5,699     5,573  
Other 366     320     1,017     959  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 39,595     31,375     105,470     93,655  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits 5,069     2,365     11,202     6,254  
Short-term borrowings 305     167     786     354  
Other borrowings 222     16     305     63  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 5,596     2,548     12,293     6,671  
NET INTEREST INCOME 33,999     28,827     93,177     86,984  
Provision for loan losses 1,500     1,470     3,200     4,298  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION              
FOR LOAN LOSSES 32,499     27,357     89,977     82,686  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Trust and financial services 1,329     1,133     3,657     3,888  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,227     3,002     8,586     8,733  
Other service charges and fees 3,720     3,256     10,242     9,747  
Securities gains, net 6     3     18     5  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 865     618     1,781     1,458  
Other 599     897     2,841     6,142  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,746     8,909     27,125     29,973  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits 14,031     12,485     39,332     38,028  
Occupancy expense 1,804     1,894     5,432     5,308  
Equipment expense 2,117     1,673     5,685     5,016  
FDIC Expense 155     223     494     673  
Other 9,302     6,022     23,651     19,166  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,409     22,297     74,594     68,191  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14,836     13,969     42,508     44,468  
Provision for income taxes 2,579     2,656     8,000     8,941  
NET INCOME 12,257     11,313     34,508     35,527  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME              
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 4,124     (3,702 )   22,689     (15,585 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 303     281     910     (2,021 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 16,684     $ 7,892     $ 58,107     $ 17,921  
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.93     $ 0.92     $ 2.74     $ 2.90  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,141     12,255     12,574     12,253  


 
 
For more information contact:
Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6334

Primary Logo

