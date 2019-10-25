Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019; Declares 28 Cent Dividend

Record Net Income of $1.06 per Share for Third Quarter, Up 26% Versus a Year Ago

Non-performing Assets of 0.50% of Total Assets, Down from 0.77% One Year Ago

Wealth Assets Under Administration Increased to $752 Million, Up $62 Million from One Year Ago

Tangible Book Value of $34.24 per Share, Up 9% from December 2018

/EIN News/ -- LAKEVILLE, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income allocated to common shareholders was $2.9 million, or $1.06 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (third quarter 2019), compared with $2.7 million, or $0.96 per common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (second quarter 2019), and $2.3 million, or $0.84 per common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (third quarter 2018).

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “We reported our second consecutive quarter of record earnings despite a mixed economic environment and persistent competition for loans and deposits. Our asset quality remains strong and we are prudently deploying our capital. We remain focused on effectively managing risk and creating value for our shareholders while providing outstanding service to our customers.”

Net-Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest and dividend income of $8.8 million for third quarter 2019 increased $345 thousand, or 4.1%, versus second quarter 2019, and increased $216 thousand, or 2.5%, versus third quarter 2018. Average earning assets increased $7.7 million versus second quarter 2019, and increased $23.4 million versus third quarter 2018. Average total interest bearing deposits decreased $10.9 million versus second quarter 2019 and increased $42.9 million versus third quarter 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for third quarter 2019 was 3.29% compared with 3.19% for second quarter 2019 and 3.29% for third quarter 2018. Net interest and dividend income for second quarter 2019 included a charge of $140 thousand for the write-off of unamortized premiums on purchased loans which paid off during that quarter. The write-off of the unamortized premiums reduced the second quarter tax equivalent net interest margin by approximately 0.05%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.3 million for third quarter 2019 decreased $292 thousand versus second quarter 2019 and increased $168 thousand versus third quarter 2018. Non-interest income for the third quarter 2019 included realized losses of $9 thousand on the sale of available-for-sale securities compared with realized gains of $281 thousand in the second quarter 2019. There were no realized gains or losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities in third quarter 2018.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.0 million for third quarter 2019 decreased $21 thousand versus second quarter 2019 and increased $87 thousand versus third quarter 2018. The decrease from second quarter 2019 primarily reflected seasonal tax preparation fees in the prior quarter, partly offset by higher asset-based fees. The increase from third quarter 2018 primarily reflected higher asset-based fees. Assets under administration were $752 million as of September 30, 2019 compared with $713 million at June 30, 2019 and $690 million as of September 30, 2018. The increase from second quarter 2019 reflected growth in non-discretionary and discretionary assets of $28 million and $11 million, respectively.

Service charges and fees of $1.0 million for third quarter 2019 decreased $9 thousand versus second quarter 2019 and increased $71 thousand versus third quarter 2018. The decrease from second quarter 2019 primarily reflected loan prepayment penalties recorded in the prior quarter. The increase from third quarter 2018 primarily reflected higher interchange and other fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $7.2 million for third quarter 2019 decreased $255 thousand versus second quarter 2019 and decreased $145 thousand versus third quarter 2018. Non-interest expense for third quarter 2019 included a write-down of $84 thousand on an OREO (other real estate owned) property compared with losses of $270 thousand and $38 thousand in second quarter 2019 and third quarter 2018, respectively. Non-interest expense for third quarter 2019 also included an assessment credit of $120 thousand from the FDIC whereas third quarter 2018 included a one-time charge of $95 thousand for the write-down of a mortgage loan previously sold to the FHLB Boston. Employee benefits costs increased $139 thousand from second quarter 2019 and $116 thousand versus third quarter 2018 reflecting higher 401(k), ESOP and deferred compensation accruals as well as higher medical insurance costs. Professional fees decreased $11 thousand from second quarter 2019 and increased $76 thousand versus third quarter 2018. The increase from the prior year third quarter primarily reflected higher investment management and consulting costs, partly offset by lower internal audit accruals.

Loans

Gross loans receivable increased $4.5 million during third quarter 2019 to $923.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $919.5 million at June 30, 2019, and increased $17.6 million from $906.4 million at September 30, 2018. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Residential Real Estate $ 421,843 $ 419,811 $ 426,921 Commercial Real Estate 296,302 298,121 291,325 Commercial & Industrial 164,078 163,487 150,715 Farm Land 3,686 3,714 4,222 Vacant Land 8,111 8,050 8,726 Municipal 22,260 19,782 18,388 Consumer 6,290 5,166 4,605 Deferred Fees 1,359 1,329 1,468 Gross Loans Receivable $ 923,929 $ 919,460 $ 906,370

The ratio of gross loans to deposits for third quarter 2019 was 95.6% compared with 96.7% for second quarter 2019 and 100.5% for third quarter 2018.

Asset Quality

Salisbury’s asset quality remained strong at third quarter 2019. Non-performing assets were $5.7 million, or 0.50% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared with $5.5 million, or 0.49% of total assets at June 30, 2019, and $8.5 million, or 0.77% of total assets at September 30, 2018.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans increased $0.3 million during third quarter 2019 to $22.6 million, or 2.44% of gross loans receivable, compared to $22.2 million, or 2.42% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2019, and decreased $1.1 million from $24.5 million, or 2.7% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2018.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due decreased $0.7 million during third quarter 2019 to $1.8 million, or 0.19% of gross loans receivable, from $2.5 million, or 0.27% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2019, and was unchanged from $1.8 million, or 0.20% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 was $8.8 million compared with $8.9 million at June 30, 2019 and $7.7 million at September 30, 2018.

The provision for loan losses expense was $94 thousand for third quarter 2019 versus $151 thousand for second quarter 2019, and $378 thousand for third quarter 2018. The decrease in the provision from both comparable periods primarily reflected lower loan growth, partly offset by higher net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $135 thousand for the third quarter 2019, $15 thousand for second quarter 2019 and $14 thousand for the third quarter 2018. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 0.96% for the third quarter 2019, versus 0.97% for second quarter 2019 and 0.85% for third quarter 2018. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, was 164.73% for third quarter 2019, versus 175.56% for second quarter 2019 and 94.77% for third quarter 2018.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits were $966.2 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $950.7 million at June 30, 2019 and $902.2 million at September 30, 2018. Deposits at September 30, 2019 included brokered deposits, including CDARS one-way buys, of $32.9 million compared with $52.7 million at June 30, 2019 and $15.2 million at September 30, 2018. Average total deposits for third quarter 2019 were $938.5 million compared with $947.1 million at June 30, 2019 and $894.6 million at September 30, 2018. Average total deposits for third quarter 2019 included average brokered deposits of $31.6 million compared with $56.4 million for second quarter 2019 and $13.7 million for third quarter 2018.

FHLB advances increased $5.0 million during the quarter to $37.8 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $29.8 million from September 30, 2018.

Capital

Book value per common share increased $0.93 during the third quarter to $39.52 per share and increased $3.59 from the third quarter 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased $0.96 during third quarter 2019 to $34.24 and increased $3.77 from the third quarter 2018.

Shareholders’ equity increased $2.6 million in third quarter 2019 to $111.6 million at September 30, 2019 as net income of $3.0 million, unrealized gains in the AFS portfolio of $0.3 million and the issuance of restricted stock awards of $0.1 million was partly offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.8 million.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.27%, 12.58%, and 11.57%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Third Quarter 2019 Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury declared a $0.28 per common share quarterly cash dividend at its October 25, 2019 meeting. The dividend will be paid on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2019.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to future results of Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended September 30, 2019, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations simultaneously with this Release.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 7,670 $ 7,238 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 45,878 51,207 Total cash and cash equivalents 53,548 58,445 Interest Bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions 786 - Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 94,814 91,818 CRA mutual fund 881 836 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 2,575 4,496 Loans held-for-sale 506 - Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $8,846 and $7,831) 915,083 909,279 Other real estate owned 317 1,810 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,567 18,175 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $4,795 and $4,498) 1,086 1,383 Accrued interest receivable 3,425 3,148 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 20,441 14,438 Deferred taxes 941 1,276 Other assets 18,455 2,635 Total Assets $ 1,144,240 $ 1,121,554 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 247,771 $ 228,448 Demand (interest bearing) 160,139 153,586 Money market 238,494 204,219 Savings and other 166,298 178,807 Certificates of deposit 153,476 161,679 Total deposits 966,178 926,739 Repurchase agreements 8,588 4,104 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 37,828 67,154 Subordinated debt 9,853 9,835 Note payable 255 280 Finance lease obligations 1,729 3,081 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,229 6,902 Total Liabilities 1,032,660 1,018,095 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $0.10 per share par value Authorized: 5,000,000; Issued: 2,899,408 and 2,884,988 Outstanding: 2,823,212 and 2,806,781 282 281 Unearned compensation - restricted stock awards (887 ) (711 ) Paid-in capital 44,372 43,770 Retained earnings 66,104 60,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,709 (220 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 111,580 103,459 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,144,240 $ 1,121,554





﻿Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended Periods ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,045 $ 9,570 $ 29,859 $ 27,226 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 530 596 1,734 1,588 Tax exempt 166 28 355 89 Other interest and dividends 282 322 761 662 Total interest and dividend income 11,023 10,516 32,709 29,565 Interest expense Deposits 1,879 1,323 5,674 3,098 Repurchase agreements 9 4 16 6 Finance lease 43 48 135 130 Note payable 4 4 12 14 Subordinated debt 156 156 468 468 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 265 481 956 1,314 Total interest expense 2,356 2,016 7,261 5,030 Net interest and dividend income 8,667 8,500 25,448 24,535 Provision for loan losses 94 378 539 1,171 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 8,573 8,122 24,909 23,364 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 1,023 936 2,973 2,779 Service charges and fees 1,003 932 2,935 2,693 Gains on sales of mortgage loans, net 42 21 50 38 Mortgage servicing, net 76 84 232 251 Gains (losses) on CRA mutual fund 6 (6 ) 29 (26 ) (Losses) gains on available-for-sale securities, net (9 ) - 263 16 Other 115 121 349 370 Total non-interest income 2,256 2,088 6,831 6,121 Non-interest expense Salaries 3,042 3,078 8,994 8,864 Employee benefits 1,181 1,065 3,408 3,192 Premises and equipment 974 1,036 2,950 3,161 Data processing 534 519 1,620 1,561 Professional fees 572 496 1,690 1,725 OREO losses and write-downs 84 38 406 91 Collections and other real estate owned 119 116 328 432 FDIC insurance (9 ) 141 294 394 Marketing and community support 141 167 448 630 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 93 111 297 347 Other 453 562 1,398 1,528 Total non-interest expense 7,184 7,329 21,833 21,925 Income before income taxes 3,645 2,881 9,907 7,560 Income tax provision 657 537 1,781 1,301 Net income $ 2,988 $ 2,344 $ 8,126 $ 6,259 Net income allocated to common stock $ 2,940 $ 2,311 $ 8,016 $ 6,185 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.06 $ 0.84 $ 2.88 $ 2.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share 2,783 2,764 2,781 2,762 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.05 $ 0.83 $ 2.87 $ 2.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share 2,795 2,779 2,793 2,780 Common dividends per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.84 $ 0.84





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) At or for the three month periods ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Total assets $ 1,144,240 $ 1,119,212 $ 1,118,925 $ 1,121,554 $ 1,098,715 Loans receivable, net 915,083 910,573 911,188 909,279 898,625 Total securities 98,270 103,857 102,479 97,150 101,591 Deposits 966,178 950,723 941,969 926,739 902,161 FHLBank Boston advances 37,828 32,769 47,712 67,154 67,596 Shareholders’ equity 111,580 108,948 106,109 103,459 100,767 Wealth assets under administration 752,467 713,319 691,731 648,027 690,448 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 475,482 464,537 444,110 398,287 435,357 Non-Discretionary wealth assets under administration 276,985 248,782 247,621 249,740 255,091 Non-performing loans 5,370 5,062 6,389 6,514 8,173 Non-performing assets 5,687 5,463 7,130 8,324 8,513 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 1,784 2,473 2,228 2,165 1,784 Net interest and dividend income 8,667 8,344 8,437 8,615 8,500 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent (1) 8,831 8,486 8,562 8,736 8,615 Provision for loan losses 94 151 294 558 378 Non-interest income 2,256 2,548 2,027 2,824 2,088 Non-interest expense 7,184 7,439 7,211 7,909 7,329 Income before income taxes 3,645 3,302 2,959 2,972 2,881 Income tax provision 657 599 525 408 537 Net income 2,988 2,703 2,434 2,564 2,344 Net income applicable to common shareholders 2,940 2,671 2,408 2,528 2,311 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $ 1.06 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings per common share 1.05 0.95 0.86 0.91 0.83 Dividends per common share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Book value per common share 39.52 38.59 37.81 36.86 35.93 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP⁽2⁾ 34.24 33.28 32.43 31.45 30.47 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,823 2,823 2,807 2,807 2,805 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 2,783 2,780 2,777 2,766 2,764 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 2,795 2,793 2,789 2,779 2,779 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.29 % 3.19 % 3.28 % 3.34 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio (3) 62.90 65.81 66.15 69.13 66.91 Effective income tax rate 18.02 18.14 17.75 13.74 18.65 Return on average assets 1.05 0.97 0.89 0.92 0.85 Return on average common shareholders’ equity 10.73 10.07 9.45 9.99 9.26 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.58 0.55 0.69 0.71 0.90 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.19 0.27 0.24 0.24 0.20 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 0.96 0.97 0.95 0.85 0.85 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 164.73 175.56 136.96 120.21 94.77 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.50 0.49 0.64 0.74 0.77 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 9.75 % 9.73 % 9.48 % 9.22 % 9.17 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2) 8.56 8.51 8.25 7.98 7.89 Tier 1 leverage capital (4) 9.27 9.10 8.98 8.83 8.66 Total risk-based capital (4) 12.58 12.57 12.38 12.09 11.91 Common equity tier 1 capital (4) 11.57 11.54 11.35 11.17 10.99

1 Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory tax benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.

2 Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

3 Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.

4 Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 111,580 $ 108,948 $ 106,108 $ 103,459 $ 100,767 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,086 ) (1,180 ) (1,279 ) (1,383 ) (1,490 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 96,679 $ 93,953 $ 91,014 $ 88,261 $ 85,462 Total Assets $ 1,144,240 $ 1,119,212 $ 1,118,925 $ 1,121,554 $ 1,098,715 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,086 ) (1,180 ) (1,279 ) (1,383 ) (1,490 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 1,129,339 $ 1,104,217 $ 1,103,831 $ 1,106,356 $ 1,083,410 Common Shares outstanding 2,823 2,823 2,807 2,807 2,805 Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 39.52 $ 38.59 $ 37.81 $ 36.86 $ 35.93 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 34.24 33.28 32.43 31.45 30.47 Consolidated: Non-interest expense $ 7,184 $ 7,438 $ 7,211 $ 7,909 $ 7,329 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (93 ) (99 ) (104 ) (107 ) (111 ) Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and Write downs (115 ) (271 ) (103 ) (260 ) (52 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 6,976 $ 7,068 $ 7,004 $ 7,542 $ 7,166 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 8,831 $ 8,486 $ 8,562 $ 8,736 $ 8,615 Non-interest income 2,256 2,548 2,027 2,824 2,088 Losses (gains) on securities 3 (294 ) (2 ) (300 ) 6 BOLI proceeds receivable - - - (341 ) - Adjusted revenue $ 11,090 $ 10,740 $ 10,588 $ 10,909 $ 10,709 Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1 62.90 % 65.81 % 66.15 % 69.13 % 66.91 %

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q3 2019: 61.13%; Q2 2019: 64.09%; Q1 2019: 64.51%; Q4 2018: 67.17%; Q3 2018: 65.65%.





Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com



