CIO Leadership: Another Record-Breaking Year for HMG Strategy Demonstrates the Exceptional Value of its Unique, Peer-Driven Community of Technology Executives

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy has posted its latest record-breaking year of superior financial performance, unparalleled content and global attendance from more than 80 HMG Executive Leadership Summits, advisory board dinners, webinars and special events.



“Our roster of world-class speakers, combined with our distinctive geo-economic perspectives and growing recognition as a premier aggregator of original thought leadership content creates a unique value proposition for our community of senior technology executives,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, the world’s most trusted and independent provider of executive thought leadership, unbiased research and career acceleration. “We attract the top executives and respected leaders from the world’ top-tier organizations, providing them with rich opportunities to obtain insights, peer-to-peer networking, personal growth and career ascent that are simply unmatched by our competitors.”

This year’s schedule included 30-plus summits in major technology markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Menlo Park, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Charlotte, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Stamford, St. Louis, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and London. This year’s schedule included live events in those cities, plus an expanded schedule of webinars and exclusive in-person meetings for select groups of senior technology leaders.

HMG Strategy’s success is centered upon its Seven Pillars of Trust:

HMG Strategy’s distinctive Thought Leadership Research Agenda and Digital Research Platform provide tech executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer insights.

provide tech executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer insights. HMG Strategy’s unique Media Model generates 1 million weekly impressions and delivers fresh perspectives on the top business, leadership, industry and customer trends.

generates 1 million weekly impressions and delivers fresh perspectives on the top business, leadership, industry and customer trends. Research Advisory Services That Embrace the ‘No Analyst’ Model , delivering peer-driven, forward-looking insights to Fortune 2000 tech executives.

, delivering peer-driven, forward-looking insights to Fortune 2000 tech executives. Executive Leadership Summit Series which provides unparalleled networking between top-tier technology executives and search executives.

which provides unparalleled networking between top-tier technology executives and search executives. Delivering a Career Accelerator that inspires technology executives to lead, recruit and retain top tech talent while powering their career trajectories.

that inspires technology executives to lead, recruit and retain top tech talent while powering their career trajectories. HMG Next Ventures Partners side-by-side with leading venture capitalists, connecting members of the HMG community with leading enterprise startups.

side-by-side with leading venture capitalists, connecting members of the HMG community with leading enterprise startups. HMG Cares, as giving back to the community is a core value of HMG Strategy. Our partners include Year Up, NPower, Genesys Works and 15+ SIM chapters, among others.

“We are committed to creating fresh, original and timely content on a continual basis, both for our Executive Leadership Summits and our Digital Resource Center. This offers unique advantages to the technology executives in our community amid a highly volatile and rapidly shifting economy,” Muller says. “Our deep research capabilities translate into meaningful value for our core audience of technology executives, business partners, venture capitalists and search executives.”

Key highlights for HMG Strategy in 2019 include:

HMG Strategy's Executive Leadership Summits generated record attendance and record revenues in 2019. Individual attendance and revenue records were set at the Summit of America in New York, the Global Innovation Summit in Menlo Park, the New York Global Innovation Summit, CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Minneapolis, Seattle, Stamford, Atlanta, Boston, and Toronto and the Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit in New York.

Membership for the CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) experienced strong double-digit growth in 2019. New brands now participating in HMG Strategy's distinctive peer-to-peer advisory service now include Adobe, Estee Lauder, TE Connectivity, RingCentral, Nutanix, Medtronic, Veritiv, and Suez Water North America.

Revenue generated through HMG Strategy's award-winning Digital Platform, including co-branded white papers, webinars, blog posts, case studies and other content, grew more than 50 percent in 2019. HMG Strategy’s research team is constantly monitoring major media outlets such as Bloomberg and CNBC to help keep members of the HMG community apprised of the latest industry and market shifts they need to stay on top of to help move their businesses forward.

“Our 2019 summit theme – ‘Future State 2025 – Driving the Digital Roadmap to a Customer-Centric Enterprise’, dovetails nicely with our 2020 summit theme: ‘Future State 2025: Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent to Build a Winning Team.’" said Muller. “Forward-thinking technology executives must work closely with the CEO and the Board of Directors to envision and execute on developing the future state for the business and delivering on customer and shareholder expectations.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the technology executives and sponsors that have helped make 2019 so successful for us, and we look forward to an even brighter 2020.”



About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc2be9c6-3850-4420-be5d-0f79f93256d5

Hunter Muller, President and CEO, HMG Strategy Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, is thrilled to announce another record year for the world's most trusted and independent provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders.



