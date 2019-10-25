The Miller Group Awards Twelfth Annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship to Arizona State University Senior

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) announced it has awarded its twelfth annual Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship (RRM Scholarship) to Arizona State University (ASU) senior, Nicholas C. DeSantangilo, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance with a minor in Real Estate.



Thomas Bates, Department of Finance Chair and Associate Professor at ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business, remarked, “Nicholas DeSantangilo is an exceptional candidate for the Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship. Nicholas, a first-generation college student and senior at ASU, has earned an outstanding academic record as a Finance major with a Real Estate minor, while also volunteering in the community and holding a professional internship. Thank you to Rudy Miller for his continued recognition and financial support of student leaders like Nicholas who are not only academically accomplished, but also dedicated to philanthropy.”

Rudy R. Miller said, “We welcome Nicholas to our selective group of scholarship recipients. As an excellent student committed to his goals through his education, work ethic, and community activities, we are pleased to honor him and recognize his achievements. I look forward to mentoring him as he pursues his career endeavors.”

Nicholas commented, “I’m a big believer in the quote ‘Most people never get experiences because they never ask’ because it’s a huge part of who I am.”

Mr. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO of the affiliated group of MILLER entities, established the RRM Scholarship in 2008 as a way to express his and his firm’s support of ASU, in particular the W. P. Carey School of Business, and to encourage and recognize academic excellence in outstanding students. The RRM Scholarship is based on merit and is awarded annually to a junior or senior pursuing a degree in Finance or Business Administration at the W. P. Carey School of Business. TMG has also provided other scholarships to deserving ASU students on a selective basis, such as The Miller Group Corporate Scholarship and the Rudy R. Miller Finance Intern Scholarship. Over the past 12 years, Mr. Miller and TMG have awarded 15 individual scholarships to assist ASU students in achieving their educational and career goals.

To honor Nicholas as the 2019 RRM Scholarship recipient, TMG’s Chief Executive Officer hosted a luncheon attended by Nicholas DeSantangilo and W. P. Carey School of Business representatives Wendell Licon, Department of Finance Vice Chair and Clinical Associate Professor; Maya Duebler, Department of Finance Business Relations Specialist; Barbara Parkinson, W. P. Carey Scholarships Program Manager; Xiaohan Jiao, Assistant Director of Donor Relations; along with Ed Zito, a special executive guest keynote speaker. During the luncheon at TMG’s headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mr. Miller presented a plaque and RRM Scholarship award to Nicholas.

About The Miller Group

MILLER , established in 1972 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is comprised of several affiliated companies including Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc. and Miller Management Corporation. The Miller Group offers a broad range of services including venture capital and private equity investing, debt financing, financial advisory, and management consulting to public and private middle-market companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Ritz Carlton Magazine, Sequence Media Group, ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Corporation®, and US Air Express.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b8457d6-d14d-4136-a5d2-86338066c595

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

