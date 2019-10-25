Werner Enterprises Earns 2020 FreightTech 100 Award

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized as a returning winner of the 2020 FreightTech 100 Awards by FreightWaves.



“Werner Enterprises is proud to be a winner once again of this prestigious award,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Supported by leading-edge technology, experienced professionals and an extensive global network, Werner continues to work on shaping the future of transportation.”

The FreightTech 100 Awards highlight innovative companies across the freight industry. Winners of the FreightTech 100 Award will be judged by an external panel of industry experts, who will rank the companies to showcase the top 25.

This year’s FreightTech 100 includes 70 returning companies from last year’s awards and 30 newly selected companies. More than 1,200 nominations were submitted. To view the complete list of FreightTech 100 awardees, please visit the FreightWaves website .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

