BHE Canada files application with Alberta Utilities Commission for Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHE Canada, through its subsidiary BHE Canada Rattlesnake GP Inc., filed a facility application with the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) on October 24, 2019, for the construction and connection to the grid of the proposed 117.6 MW Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project.



“Following years of consultation with the community and detailed engineering for the wind farm, we’re excited to submit these applications to the Alberta Utilities Commission for review,” said William Christensen, Vice President Corporate Development of BHE Canada. “Rattlesnake Ridge Wind is an outstanding project that brings valuable investment to southeast Alberta and connects a new renewable energy resource to Alberta’s grid without the need for government subsidies, while also providing revenue to participating landowners.”

The $200-million project will include 28 wind turbines on approximately 13,000 acres of land southwest of Medicine Hat, Alberta. Together, the 4.2 MW-turbines will provide approximately 475 GWh of energy per year, enough to power the equivalent of 79,000 homes.

The transmission connection for this wind farm will have minimal impact on the land, requiring less than 150m of new 138 kV line and one new structure along an existing 138 kV line. A new telecommunications tower will also be constructed within BHE Canada’s Rattlesnake Ridge Wind substation. BHE Canada will pay for the full cost of the wind farm and the associated transmission connection.

Pending AUC approval of the applications, construction of the wind farm could begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 with completion expected by December, 2021.

About BHE Canada

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, BHE Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. BHE Canada is focused on identifying and investing in business opportunities within all aspects of the energy infrastructure market across Canada. BHE Canada has a particular focus on investing in renewable energy projects such as wind and solar.

For more information please contact: Scott Schreiner Phone: 403.880.0275 E-mail: mediarelations@bhe-canada.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.