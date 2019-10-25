Shelby Lee Lowe To Perform At The Jack Daniel’s World BBQ Invitational

Photo by Neon Lead Media

Shelby Lee Lowe has been chosen as a featured performer for the 31st Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue.

LYNCHBURG, TN, USA, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelby Lee Lowe has been chosen as a featured performer for the 31st Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue. The event turns “the smallest town in whiskey” into the “biggest scene in barbecue” as more than 40,000 people converge on Lynchburg , TN to watch barbecue teams from around the world compete in a chance at the grand prize.Lowe will performing both nights with a set including his recent releases "Cuss The Jukebox" "All We Need" and "Lock It Down".The performance comes just a week before the Country singer releases a highly-anticipated cover of No Doubt’s Pop-Rock smash “Don’t Speak," available on digital platforms on Nov 1. The Tennessee native’s rendition turns the 90’s pop hit into a Country anthem with haunting pedal steel and baritone guitars.The song can be Pre-Saved on Spotify For more information visit:



