Marsh Appointed to Serve on National Community Bankers Council

/EIN News/ -- EMLENTON, Pa., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William C. Marsh was recently appointed to serve on the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) Community Bankers Council for the 2019-2020 year. Mr. Marsh is Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton.



The Community Bankers Council (CBC) identifies community bank priorities and represents community banking in the ABA’s policy-making process. The ABA recognizes the CBC as the focal point for providing world class solutions, leadership and advocacy for the nation’s community banks. The CBC consists of community bank presidents and CEOs from across the nation focusing on government relation issues, banking trends and competitive priorities. Council members actively participate at the state and local level to ensure Council messages reach the widest possible audiences and promote the value of ABA membership.

Mr. Marsh currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, is a Past Board Chairman of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association and was recently appointed to serve on the Board of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers. Mr. Marsh is a former member for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, past director for the Community Development Corporation of Butler County and past member of the Butler County Community College Foundation’s Capital Campaign Steering Committee. Additionally, Marsh sits on the advisory board of Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s College of Business Administration Advisory Council. Mr. Marsh is a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania and is a certified public accountant.

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 full-service offices in Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, Mercer, and Venango Counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: “EMCF”). For more information about The Farmers National Bank, please visit the website at www.farmersnb.com or call 877-862-9270.

CONTACT:

Audrey L. Rattay

AVP/Director of Marketing

Phone: (844) 895-2698

Email: info@farmersnb.com



