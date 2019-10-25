Hubbell Incorporated Declares 8% Dividend Increase

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared an 8% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $3.64 per share, or $0.91 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.36 or $0.84 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

#######

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475)882-4000







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.