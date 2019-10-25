VelocityEHS Named Among Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Metropolitan Detroit

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce that its Ann Arbor, Michigan office – home to its Humantech ergonomics solutions – has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Metropolitan Detroit. This is the seventh year VelocityEHS’ Humantech office has received this designation, which honors organizations that display an innovative and thoughtful approach to human resource practices and employee enrichment.



“Our company’s success and growth are a product of empowered employees who know they’re valued, and this recognition is a testament to our team and their continued commitment to each other and our customers,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS’ Humantech.

The annual awards program evaluates companies based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more through employee surveys. Selected companies were honored at an awards event on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Henry, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in Dearborn, Michigan.

“We are honored to recognize the efforts of this year’s 'Best and Brightest' companies. These companies have created impressive organizational value and business results through their policies and best practices in human resource management. This award has become a designation sought after by hundreds of Metro Detroit companies and is a powerful recruitment tool in the drive to attract and retain exceptional employees,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Through its Humantech ergonomics solutions, VelocityEHS helps companies reduce musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk with its comprehensive online training and management system, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) motion-capture technology. By combining the expertise of its distinguished team of board-certified ergonomists with cutting-edge technology, VelocityEHS’ approach has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance.

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right®”, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

