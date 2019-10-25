FH ORTHO Announces Initial Clinical Use of EASYMOVE™ Total Ankle

/EIN News/ -- MULHOUSE, France, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FH ORTHO, a manufacturer of orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons around the world, is pleased to announce the first successful implantations of the EASYMOVE™ Total Ankle prosthesis, in Lausanne CHUV, operated by Pr Xavier Crevoisier (Swiss), Pr Mathieu Assal (Swiss), Dr Hans-Peter Abt (Germany), and Dr Katia Schenck (Germany).



The EASYMOVE™ is a two component design that is intended to yield optimal alignment of the ankles native position by offering enhanced bone preservation through a 3D curved tibial component and a talar component that requires minimal bony resection. Additionally, EASYMOVE™ instrumentation has been engineered to reduce operating time and X-ray exposure during surgery. "Immediate post-operative X-rays present a perfect positioning of the implants and natural kinematics never seen before on any other device," said Jean-Marc Idier, President of FH Ortho.

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho develops and manufactures orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons around the world. Founded in Mulhouse, France in 1964, FH Ortho is represented in over 37 countries, with products focused on joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot & ankle, spine, and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward-thinking innovation in devices, techniques and product delivery, the company today is positioned for rapid expansion globally.

With an unrelenting commitment to innovation, research and collaboration, FH continues to bring new ideas and techniques to advance the forefront of orthopedics globally. FH Ortho products are developed and refined by surgeon experts who are among the world leaders in their respective fields. Prized for elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication and flexibility, FH products help surgeons deliver ideal patient outcomes with devices, systems and tools that simplifies patient management for the surgeon, at an overall cost structure that is a benefit to the entire patient continuum of care.

Contact:

Janet Sedlacek

FH Ortho

(773) 290-1039

j.sedlacek@fhortho.com



