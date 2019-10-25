Konica Minolta Announces Five AccurioJet KM-1 Sales at PRINTING United

Wave of New Customers Migrate from Traditional Toner and Offset to the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) continues its disruption of the industrial print market space with the announcement of five new clients for the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press during PRINTING United in Dallas, Texas. The customers represent some of North America’s oldest, most prestigious and fastest-growing commercial and direct mail printers.

“These five new clients can now deploy the latest in UV inkjet technology to provide their customers with the best in next-generation print technology – today,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

American Printing, an award-winning, full-service printing and communication company in Madison, Wisconsin, has earned a solid reputation over 60 years of service. Vance Kapalczynski, President and CEO, states “Konica Minolta is not afraid to disrupt the market, and I like that kind of assertiveness in their marketing plans. The KM-1 is going to bring enhancements from an operational perspective, a cost savings perspective and a timeliness perspective.”

DMS Ink, a minority and woman-owned enterprise in Dayton, Ohio, has thrived in the nationwide direct mail, digital print and data management industries for more than 30 years. “With the KM-1 we will be able to do postcard runs traditionally printed on an offset press at relatively the same cost with a quicker time to the finished product. Amazing quality and substrate flexibility were important to me,” said Christine Soward, Second-generation President and CEO. “We're always looking for a better way or to add value, and there isn’t anything that the KM-1 can’t run.”

GHP is a provider of high-end graphic arts services: printing (conventional, digital, and engraving) finishing, fulfillment, mailing, web-based services and digital store-front in West Haven, Connecticut. John Robinson, CEO, remarked, “The AccurioJet KM-1 fits perfectly in the sweet spot of what we do. The operating costs are very attractive compared to the competition. We like the 29-inch size and the fact that it's UV.”

O'Neil Printing is an employee-owned, 100 year-young, print communications firm out of Phoenix, Arizona that is reimagining its business by divesting of its old facility and equipment and investing in a new state of the art facility and print technology to move forward to the next century. Anthony Narducci, President, commented, “We had an opportunity to engage with organizations with firsthand knowledge of the AccurioJet KM-1’s performance and support. It became very clear to us that it was the right device for us to go forward with expanding our capabilities. So, even though there are others out there with a similar type of technology, the KM-1 was a clear winner for us to really move the ball down the field in a way that we haven't in the past.”

Zenger Group, headquartered in Tonawanda, New York is a second-generation, family-owned and operated, cutting-edge company using their strong print foundation to help brand owners market more efficiently and effectively. Steve Zenger, CEO, said, “Our philosophy has always been if we're going to be impacted by technology, it better be done at our hand, not at our competitor's hand. The thing that tipped the decision to implement the KM-1 was hearing of the real-world performance in multiple installations. You're talking about a machine that was truly engineered and built for the needs of industrial print and commercial print type applications. Konica Minolta has built an organization around this machine that is well-tuned to the expectations of industrial and commercial print marketplace.”

During the PRINTING United event, John Barber, CEO of Summit Direct Mail, hosted 115 people at his Dallas, Texas operation to showcase their new AccurioJet KM-1 UV inkjet Press and Motion Cutter laser die cutter in operation. Summit Direct Mail is a full-service direct mail and marketing services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications, and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

