Esports Gambling Website Rivalry Proud to Announce 300% Increase of Betting Offering

/EIN News/ -- DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry.com, an esports focused sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission announced today that it is tripling the number of esports titles it currently offers wagering on. Since launching in early 2018 Rivalry has focused on the following seven marquee titles:



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Overwatch

Call of Duty

Hearthstone

Starcraft 2

As esports viewership continues to grow at an accelerating rate across a range of titles Rivalry is pleased to announce the following additional titles it will now be offering markets on:

Arena of Valor

Fifa

Halo

Heroes of The Storm

King of Glory

NBA 2k

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Starcraft: Brood War

Street Fighter

Smite

World of Tanks

World of Warcraft Arena

World of Warcraft MDI

As is consistent with Rivalry’s current offering, all new titles will have the full range of markets from pre-match, proposition bets, handicaps, to live betting. Head of Sportsbook Evan Van Luven notes, “At Rivalry we are constantly listening to our customers and the esports community at large. Since launching last year it became clear to us that our user base has a huge diversity of interests beyond our current offering and expected more from us. We are always striving to live up to those expectations and pleased to announce today that we are tripling our title offering, and will continue to rapidly add where we see demand.”

Esports betting continues to be one of the fastest growing categories in online gambling. That said, with the average age of an esports fans being much younger than traditional sports audiences there is a heightened need for sportsbooks to address these demographics in an innovative way. A cornerstone of the Rivalry offering is providing increased fan engagement through a variety of unique offerings. In addition to sportsbook, Rivalry produces significant amounts of original written and video content, deep team & event information, betting education, highly engaging social media activations, a platform for watching esports streams directly while betting, and more.

Evan added, “We are thrilled to be serving a community that we are also part of and deeply passionate about. Growing our esports titles is just the beginning of a massive increase in product offerings you can expect to see from us over the next couple months. We can’t wait to share with everyone the many projects we have been working on.”

About Rivalry

Rivalry is an esports focused sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. With an initial launch in early 2018, Rivalry’s goal is to cater primarily to the burgeoning esports market by providing an engaging wagering experience, original content, betting education, free to play games, and much more in development to be released. For more information go to https://www.rivalry.com .

