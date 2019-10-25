Angola does economic diplomacy in Sochi

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 25 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, gave special attention last Thursday towards the issue of economic diplomacy and the attraction of investors, in his last working day in this Russian city. ,

The Head of State started his work with five minutes speech at the opening ceremony of the Russia-Africa Summit, in which he emphasized the improvement of business environment in the country and appealed for investments from Russian businesspeople.

During his speech, João Lourenço stated that in Angola there is space for business and secure conditions for foreign investors, affirming that the Russian businesspeople have open doors to invest in Angola.

According to the President, the country is open for investments in sectors like energy, mining, agriculture, agribusiness and agricultural equipment industry.

However, last Thursday, during the Summit, the Angolan Head of State exchanged ideas concerning current world issues with three African counterparts, with whom he discussed about cooperation as well.

João Lourenço spoke with presidents of Mauritania, Mohamed Ghazouani, Cape Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, before meeting Vladimir Putin.

In the meeting with the Russian President, João Lourenço talked about the support given by the old Soviet Union for the liberation of African countries as well as the cooperation.

He thanked the invitation of President Putin to take part in the Russia-Africa Summit and in the Economic Forum, assuring that Angola is still counting on Russia’s partnership.

According to João Lourenço, the Russia-Africa partnership has not yet reached the expected level, but promised to work to ensure a real economic cooperation.

The Head of State affirmed also that the exchange between Africans and Russians is gradually increasing, since the intention is to have a more intense economic cooperation.

On his turn, the Russian President praised the presence of Angola in the summit and in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum as well, which was held in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi, last Wednesday and Thursday.

The Russia Head of State assured that Angola is still an important partner of his country, highlighting that the Russian public companies are already working to materialize agreements signed last April, when João Lourenço paid a state visit to Russia.

Still on Thursday, João Lourenço gave interviews to two international media outlets, namely RTP (Portugal) and Sputnik Magazine (Russia).

The Angolan President is to end his stay in Russia this Friday.

João Lourenço, who is being accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, headed the Angolan delegation that attended the first Russia-Africa Heads of State and Government Summit.

In the first day of his agenda, João Lourenço participated in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, which was attended by more than three thousand Russian and African businesspeople.

He received in audience Russian companies officials that manifested their interest to invest in Angola.

João Lourenço also attended a dinner hosted by Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

