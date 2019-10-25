Russia and Africa boost cooperation

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 25 - The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, reaffirmed on Thursday, in Sochi, his country's interest in expanding and boosting the cooperation with Africa.,

Speaking at the opening session of the first Russia-Africa Summit, Vladimir Putin said that there are good prospects to boost cooperation.

According to him, the cooperation with Africa has a strategic character, so his country will keep strengthening the good relations with African countries.

This will multiply the efforts towards the creation of a fairer model of cooperation.

Thus, Russia will boost and assist African countries in the training of military and police cadres in the higher education system.

Putin announced there are already several military personnel from 30 different African countries attending school in Russia at different levels, but there is openness to follow this cooperation in the military and technical-military areas.

In the area of ​​economy and investment, he said that there is a growing trend, adding that investment in 2018 reached USD 20 billion.

According to the Russian President the trade among both sides has doubled in the last five years, mostly in Technology, Oil and Gas industry.

He underlined that cooperation in education is also very important, and currently 15,000 students from Africa are in Russia.

The statesman said that there are good prospects for increasing cooperation in matters of medical sciences and installation of treatment centres for contagious diseases.

With regard to the summit, he suggested to African leaders that it take place every three years to allow systematic consultations.

As for the political and humanitarian situation in Africa, he regretted that it still exists in several countries facing internal tension, which results in economic, financial and political crises.

He criticized the continuing crisis in the Great Lakes region and the growing activity of terrorist organizations on the continent, such as Boko Haram.

On his turn, Egyptian President Abdul Al Sisi said that cooperation with Russia responds to the hopes of all Africans, stressing that the Sochi Summit will help guarantee peace and security in Africa.

He said he was aware of the instability problems on the continent and called for an end to all conflicts. "That will be the priority of Africans in 2020."

He invited African leaders to attend the next summit, with the hope that the first gathering will contribute to the strengthening of ties between Russia and Africa.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.