Government to restructure public firms set to undergo privatization

ANGOLA, October 25 - Luanda -The Angolan government will provide assistance to public firms that are to be privatized, with the aim to help them have capacity to attract financing for them, in order to maximize the amount the State expects to acquire with their privatization.,

The information was disclosed on Thursday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, Osvaldo Vitorino João, while addressing in the National Assembly, the debate in specialty on the Draft-Law on Equities.

The document, which has been approved by unanimity in the National Assembly, is to be discussed and approved in its general terms on October 29, this year.

Roughly 195 public firms are expected to be privatized, in the ambit of the Angolan government’s Privatization Programme.

